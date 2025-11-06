Continuum Unveils Next-Generation Direct Powder Feeder to Dramatically Reduce Material Waste in Advanced Manufacturing

Houston, TX, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders announced today the deployment of its next-generation Direct Powder Feeder TM (DPFTM), a breakthrough in metal powder atomization that enables unused advanced manufacturing (AM) powder to be reclaimed and fed directly back into production. By reintroducing non-yielded powder into the atomization process—without the need for intermediate consolidation—this innovation significantly reduces waste, shortens processing times, and preserves the integrity of high-value materials.

In traditional workflows, powder left over after AM builds—whether oversized, undersized, or otherwise non-yielding—often goes unused or must undergo additional processing before it can re-enter production. Continuum’s Direct Powder Feeder eliminates these extra steps, allowing reclaimed powder to be re-atomized immediately. This is particularly impactful for reactive materials like titanium, where quality, oxygen control, and efficient material utilization are critical.

Rizk Ghafari COO of Continuum Powders, hailed the development as a pivotal step for the company and the industry: “This is a game changer — it’s a major milestone in powder production. By reclaiming material that would otherwise be lost and returning it to the feedstock stream without compromising quality, we’re improving efficiency, reducing costs, and setting a new benchmark for circular manufacturing in advanced metals.”

“From the start, our goal has been to engineer systems that cut waste and keep valuable material in circulation,” said David Vega, Manufacturing Manager, and Paul Meese, Technical Fellow, in a joint statement. “The Direct Powder Feeder advances that mission by simplifying how reclaimed powder is fed back into our process—helping customers meet production demands while maximizing powder quality and sustainability.”

Alongside dedicated powder consolidation—which enables Continuum to puck and toll powder for external atomization—the Direct Powder Feeder represents a leap forward in reclaiming and reusing feedstock with greater speed and precision.

Continuum’s advancements in powder reuse and atomization efficiency align with its mission to deliver certified, high-performance metal powder solutions for advanced manufacturing—empowering customers to improve part quality, enhance supply chain resiliency, and accelerate innovation through deep partnerships, technical excellence, and sustainable practices. These improvements also reflect the company’s dedication to building a circular supply chain that meets the rigorous standards of industries like aerospace, energy, and industrial manufacturing.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders delivers certified metal powder solutions engineered for performance, reliability, and sustainability. From sourcing powder to ensuring consistent availability and building a circular supply chain, we support manufacturers through trusted partnerships and advanced metal reclamation capabilities.

For more information, visit continuumpowders.com

Attachment