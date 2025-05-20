Tenable Reveals 2025 Global Partner Award Winners

COLUMBIA, Md., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company , today announced the recipients of its Global Partner Awards during Tenable AssureWorld — the company’s fifth annual virtual partner conference. Those honored this year include IBM — Global System Integrator of the Year; Siemens Energy — Tenable OT Security Partner of the Year; Telefonica — MSSP Partner of the Year; and AWS — Global Technology Partner of the Year.

Tenable also crowned its regional Partners of the Year which recognizes those partners who consistently surpass expectations in collaboration and contribution throughout the year. This year’s winners are:

Asia Pacific and Japan - DXC

Europe, the Middle East and Africa - Softcat (UKI)

Latin America - Global Sec Tecnologia

North America - CDW

Public Sector - SHI



“As a partner-first company, Tenable is hyper-focused on investing in and supporting channel partners, promoting collective success,” said Jeff Brooks, senior vice president of global channels, Tenable. “Our Global Partner Awards recognize partners whose dedication and collaboration with Tenable deliver truly exceptional outcomes in helping customers eradicate priority cyber weaknesses and protect against attacks.”

Tenable AssureWorld is an exclusive event that allows Tenable and its partners to come together to learn and share information. The conference provides insights from top executives on Tenable's vision, revenue strategy, customer-focused business strategy, product roadmap, and other key areas of cybersecurity.

In addition to providing resellers, distributors, MSSPs, and systems integrators with innovative exposure management solutions, the Tenable Assure Partner Program arms partners with sales and marketing assistance, training and certification opportunities, services-delivery certification and technical support to grow their business and deliver exceptional exposure management and risk mitigation. More information on the Tenable Assure Partner Program is available at: https://www.tenable.com/partners/channel-partner-program .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .