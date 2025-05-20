Brave Becomes First Browser to Launch Onchain Naming Service, Unlocking .brave for Over 85M Users

San Francisco, CA , May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major step forward for digital identity and internet decentralization, Brave has become the first browser to launch its own onchain top-level domain. In partnership with Unstoppable Domains, the new .brave domain is now available to Brave’s over 85 million monthly active users—offering a seamless way to own digital identity, send crypto, and navigate Web3. .Brave will be minted on Polygon and will resolve Sonic, Solana, Ethereum, Base, Bitcoin, and more. The domain can resolve multiple chains.





The launch of .brave marks a defining moment in the evolution of the internet, bridging the mainstream browser experience with the permissionless power of Web3.

“Our mission is to put privacy, ownership, and control back in the hands of users,” said Brian Bondy, CTO and co-founder of Brave. “.brave is more than a domain—it’s a user-owned identity layer, native to the Brave ecosystem.”

Through Unstoppable Domains, Brave users can now claim personalized .brave domains that unlock a full suite of decentralized tools. .Brave domains can be used in the Brave Wallet, allowing for crypto payment in a simplified way. They can host censorship-resistant websites on IPFS, which are directly accessible within the Brave browser without traditional hosting fees. .brave domains will be directly resolvable within the Brave browser and the Brave Wallet starting in version 1.81 which will be available in Nightly and targeted to Release on August 5th, 2025.

Cryptocurrency payments become simpler and more human with .brave names replacing long wallet addresses. Users can also build a verifiable onchain identity through UD.me, showcasing their digital assets, wallet connections, and public credentials within the broader Brave community.

The .brave domain integrates with Unstoppable’s broader ecosystem, offering secure, badge-gated messaging, domain trading through the Unstoppable Marketplace, and frictionless access to dApps, games, and metaverses via Login with Unstoppable.

“This is a bold leap toward an open internet,” said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains. “.brave puts digital identity in the hands of everyday users, not platforms.”

As part of the rollout, Unstoppable Domains will join Brave’s Rewards 3.0 Partner Program, further expanding the reach of the Basic Attention Token (BAT). With over 99% of BAT’s 1.5 billion supply in circulation, BAT now ranks as the 14th most held token on Ethereum and is accepted by 1.5 million verified creators worldwide.

Brave and Unstoppable are taking the next step in expanding the reach of the .brave domain by exploring the process for ICANN gTLD registration. While still in the early stages and subject to regulatory review, this move could pave the way for .brave to function across both the traditional Web2 internet and decentralized Web3 environments.

The potential ICANN accreditation would mark a significant milestone in the shared mission to empower users with greater control over their digital identities—no matter which corner of the internet they call home. This effort reflects a broader vision of a more open, interoperable web where innovation and ownership go hand in hand.

To claim a .brave domain and join the movement, visit https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/brave/

