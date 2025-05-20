SEALSQ Demonstrates Quantum-Resistant Kyber and Dilithium Algorithms during “Quantum Days 2025”

Geneva, Switzerland, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Watch the video of the live demo here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNBYpQD9U2o



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, showcased the power of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) with live demonstrations of NIST-standardized Crystal Kyber (FIPS 203) and Crystal Dilithium (ML-DSA) algorithms on its secure devices during the “Quantum Days 2025” event held in France, on May 13.

Presented by Danielle Fonte, a member of SEALSQ’s Product Security Team, the demos underscored SEALSQ’s commitment to quantum-resistant security, aligning with broader efforts like Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) to safeguard connected systems against future quantum threats.

With quantum computing challenging traditional cryptography, SEALSQ is advancing PQC to deliver robust, scalable security for IoT ecosystems. Like QKD, which leverages quantum principles for secure key exchange, SEALSQ’s PQC solutions aim to protect data integrity and confidentiality in a quantum era. The Quantum Days demos featured two NIST-selected algorithms:

Crystal Kyber: A key encapsulation mechanism (KEM) for secure key exchange over insecure channels, such as email. The demo showed Kyber enabling two parties to share a 256-byte secret using SEALSQ secure devices, protected against chosen ciphertext attacks.

Crystal Dilithium: A digital signature algorithm (DSA) ensuring message authenticity and integrity. The demo verified Dilithium’s ability to sign and validate messages, critical for trusted IoT communications.

Conducted on SEALSQ’s latest quantum resistant hardware platform (QS 7001), the live demos illustrated real-world applications of PQC. The Kyber demo demonstrated secure key exchange, while the Dilithium demo confirmed message integrity, even detecting tampering. These capabilities position SEALSQ as a trusted partner for industries like automotive, healthcare, and smart infrastructure.

“Our Quantum Days demos of Kyber and Dilithium on SEALSQ devices showcase our commitment to future-proof security,” said Mr. Fonte. “We’re proud to deliver NIST-compliant solutions that protect customers against quantum threats.”

SEALSQ’s integration of PQC algorithms into its hardware ensures compliance with global cybersecurity standards and meets the growing demand for quantum-resistant IoT solutions. The Quantum Days event underscored SEALSQ’s leadership in shaping a secure digital future.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.