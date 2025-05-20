Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size to Reach USD 8.47 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Patient-Centric Healthcare Solutions – SNS Insider

Austin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Specialty Medical Chairs Market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2023, is expected to rise significantly to USD 8.47 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.04% over the next years, 2024 to 2032.

An aging global population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and more focus on enhancing patient comfort and care across different healthcare environments all help to drive this steady rise. For patients receiving treatments or long-term care, specialty medical chairs ranging from examination to rehabilitation and bariatric chairs are vital in guaranteeing mobility, safety, and comfort. Further driving the need are improvements in healthcare infrastructure as well as growing knowledge of ergonomics and improved patient support. The trend toward outpatient treatment, minimally invasive surgeries, and home healthcare solutions also helps to sustain the growth in the market.





U.S. Specialty Medical Chairs Market Forecasted to reach USD 2.99 billion by 2032, the USD 1.64 billion in 2023 shows a notable growth with a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. In 2023, the United States will have a sizable portion of the world market. The rising frequency of obesity and chronic diseases, such as diabetes, arthritis, and cardiovascular disease, helps to explain this development. Furthermore, encouraging healthcare facilities and home users to invest in innovative seating solutions are Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements for durable medical equipment (DME), including therapeutic chairs. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) estimates that national healthcare spending will rise at an average rate of 5.1% yearly, thereby providing lots of chances for market growth.

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Report Scope

Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.6 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 8.47 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.04% From 2024 to 2032

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Comprising about 39% of the whole market share, the rehabilitation chairs sector became the leader in 2023. Physical therapy and post-operative recovery depend on these chairs since they give patients customizable, ergonomic support for optimal healing. Features of rehabilitation chairs help therapists and patients during mobility training, hydrotherapy, and neuromuscular recovery sessions, including motorized positioning, elevation adjustment, and padded supports.

The growing occurrence of age-related mobility problems in orthopedic and geriatric departments fuels especially strong demand in such areas. The WHO estimates that over 1.7 billion people worldwide suffer from musculoskeletal diseases, hence, the need for these specialized chairs is projected to grow as these problems keep increasing worldwide. Furthermore, helping to increase acceptance are government projects concentrated on senior care facilities and rehabilitation institutes.

By End-Use

With the highest share in 2023, the hospital sector dominated the Specialty Medical Chairs Market. Specialty chairs are mostly bought by hospitals for use in departments including emergency care, orthopedics, dialysis, and outpatient surgery. Rising admission rates and government investments in public healthcare systems, along with the growing focus on patient-centered treatment, are driving hospitals to update their medical furnishings to better patient experience and outcomes.

Furthermore, driving the usage of flexible specialized chairs that support post-operative monitoring and rehabilitation is the worldwide surge in surgical operations and demand for fast recovery settings. Moreover, specialist chairs help to more efficient monitoring in day-care environments since health systems are under pressure to reduce in-patient stays.

Regional Analysis

With 45% of the global revenue share, North America region held the highest proportion of the Specialty Medical Chairs Market in 2023. The growing elderly population, improved healthcare infrastructure, and sensible reimbursement regulations help to explain this predominance. Strong manufacturer presence, consistent investment in hospital infrastructure, and more patient disposable income, seeking premium ergonomic solutions, helps the area.

With nations such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom spending on healthcare modernization, Europe follows North America in market share. Driven by rising healthcare costs, fast hospital construction, and aging populations in nations including Japan, China, and India, Asia Pacific is expected to have the greatest CAGR as well.

Modern Advancements

Aimed at enhancing therapeutic results in ambulatory environments, Stryker Corporation unveiled a new generation of surgical chairs in May 2024 with AI-assisted motion sensors for patient placement.

Designed for chronic care patients, Invacare Corporation broadened its product line in March 2024 to include power-lift chairs with integrated vital monitoring instruments.

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Segmentation

By Product

Examination Chairs Birthing chairs Cardiac chairs Blood drawing chairs Dialysis chairs Mammography chairs

Rehabilitation Chairs Paediatric chairs Bariatric chairs Geriatric chairs Others

Treatment Chairs Ophthalmic chairs ENT Chairs Dental chairs Others



By End-use

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

