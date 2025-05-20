Tunnel to Towers Foundation Adds Rutgers, Penn State-Behrend Athletes to Growing NIL Program

Staten Island, NY, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation today announced the expansion of its T2T Student-Athlete Advocate Program, adding two new students to the growing initiative designed to connect current student-athletes to the foundation’s mission and ensure young Americans “Never Forget” the sacrifices made by first responders and military members.

The two students, Caitlin Collins, a freshman lacrosse player at Rutgers University and Jack Holl, a senior water polo player at Pennsylvania State University-Behrend, stand alongside an elite roster of student-athletes from across the country representing the Foundation.

The program, launched in September 2021, is designed to help current student-athletes expand their personal brands while promoting the organization’s mission to honor first responders, military veterans, and their families. To date, 18 student-athletes and young professionals have collaborated with the foundation to participate in the initiative.

“We are excited to expand the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Student-Athlete Advocate Program and have Jack and Caitlin join the ranks of other incredible student-athletes across the nation to raise awareness of the Foundation’s mission to do good,” said Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller. “Not only are they champions in their respective sports, but they are becoming champions for America’s military and first responder families. Their commitment inspires hope and ensures the legacy of our fallen heroes lives on.”

On July 1, 2021, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced that all student-athletes would have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness. Student-athletes can now engage in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) activities consistent with the state’s law where the school is located.

Chosen Tunnel to Towers Foundation Student-Athlete Advocates are expected to familiarize themselves with the organization’s mission and talking points, participate in T2T events across the country, and engage with T2T followers through content creation on the Foundation’s website and social media channels.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For over 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

To date, Tunnel to Towers has delivered over 1,500 mortgage-free homes to our nation’s heroes and committed over $1 billion across all of our programs.

This year, the Foundation is delivering over 200 mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, Gold Star families, and families of first responders who leave behind young children. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness, providing over 10,000 of America’s homeless veterans with housing assistance and services to date.

For more information on the student-athletes:

Caitlin Collins is a freshman at Rutgers University in New Jersey and a first-year student-athlete on the Women’s Lacrosse team this spring. She hails from Morristown, New Jersey, and comes from a long line of firefighters in her family. She is the daughter of a firefighter captain, granddaughter of a retired firefighter, and great-granddaughter of a former battalion chief. Caitlin’s personal experience growing up with first responders inspired her to become a T2T Student-Athlete Advocate and demonstrate to young Americans what it means to do good.

“I am very passionate about Tunnel to Towers and how they help the families of fallen military and first responders, especially because I grew up visiting my father’s fire station and have seen firsthand how much of an impact the organization makes on families and their communities. I am honored to represent the Tunnel to Towers Foundation as a member of its Student-Athlete Advocate Program, and I am thrilled by the opportunity to continue spreading its mission of doing good among my Gen Z peers.” – Caitlin Collins, Rutgers University Women’s Lacrosse

Jack Holl is a senior at Pennsylvania State University-Behrend, where he is positioned in the two-meter and captain of the Men’s Water Polo team. Jack is originally from Greenwich, Connecticut, and comes from a large family with deep roots in the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Fire Department of New York (FDNY). His father tragically lost his best friend, FDNY firefighter John Daniel Marshall, on 9/11, and raised Jack to understand the sacrifice of our heroes who gave their lives that day.

“From a young age, my father instilled in me a profound respect for all first responders and members of our armed forces and emphasized the importance of supporting those who protect us. I am proud to join Tunnel to Towers Student-Athlete Advocate Program to honor and Never Forget the memory of his best friend, John Daniel Marshall, and all of the heroes who make sacrifices each and every day to keep our country and communities safe.”– Jack Holl, Pennsylvania State University Men’s Water Polo

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit t2t.org to learn more.

