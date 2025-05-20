Service Laboratory Market Size to Surpass USD 113.16 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rapid ICT Innovation, 5G Expansion, and AI-Driven Testing Demands | SNS Insider

Pune, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Laboratory Market Size Analysis:

“The Service Laboratory Market size was USD 74.11 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 113.16 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.54% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.”





Get a Sample Report of Service Laboratory Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7161

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Anritsu Corporation

Spirent Communications

Tektronix (Fortive)

Advantest Corporation

National Instruments

Bureau Veritas

SGS SA

TÜV Rheinland

Service Laboratory Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 74.11 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 113.16 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.54% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The rollout of 5G networks and the exponential increase in IoT devices have dramatically increased the volume and complexity of testing and validation required.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Service Laboratory Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7161

ICT Service Labs Emerge as Critical Pillars in the Digital Economy Amid 5G and IoT Boom

The scope of the service laboratory market has expanded significantly, especially within the ICT ecosystem. As digital infrastructure rapidly establishes itself as the foundational layer of the global economy, ICT service labs play a critical role in ensuring the integrity, performance, and security of telecom networks, semiconductor chips, and electronic devices. As 5G, IoT, and microelectronics rapidly gain traction, especially from 2025 onwards due to increased applications, these labs now face unprecedented demand for full-fledged testing, compliance, and quality assurance.

Strategic Importance in the ICT Service Laboratory Market

Over 1.5 billion global 5G connections by end of 2023, making it the fastest-growing mobile broadband technology.

By 2025, 5G is expected to cover nearly one-third of the global population, reshaping digital communication and testing requirements.

Connected IoT devices reached 17.08 billion in 2024, projected to hit 29.42 billion by 2030.

The rapid growth of IoT and 5G has driven a sharp increase in demand for testing, validation, and cybersecurity services to ensure performance and security.

Segment Analysis

By Service Type , repair services currently dominate due to the fast turnover and obsolescence of ICT hardware. As devices and network infrastructures grow more intricate, minimizing downtime has become essential, especially for telecom operators and data centers. However, support & maintenance is emerging as the fastest-growing segment. Innovations like AI-powered predictive maintenance, real-time remote diagnostics, and performance monitoring in smart factories are accelerating their adoption.

, repair services currently dominate due to the fast turnover and obsolescence of ICT hardware. As devices and network infrastructures grow more intricate, minimizing downtime has become essential, especially for telecom operators and data centers. However, support & maintenance is emerging as the fastest-growing segment. Innovations like AI-powered predictive maintenance, real-time remote diagnostics, and performance monitoring in smart factories are accelerating their adoption. By Deployment , on-premise solutions reign where data sovereignty and security take center stage, including in national telecomm infrastructure and chip manufacturing facilities. These necessitate complete control over data and operations. On the other hand, cloud deployment is picking up exponentially as it is scalable, cost-effective, and supports real-time collaboration, particularly important for global ICT labs and startups interested in quick prototyping.

, on-premise solutions reign where data sovereignty and security take center stage, including in national telecomm infrastructure and chip manufacturing facilities. These necessitate complete control over data and operations. On the other hand, cloud deployment is picking up exponentially as it is scalable, cost-effective, and supports real-time collaboration, particularly important for global ICT labs and startups interested in quick prototyping. By Channel , third-party service providers are presently dominating the market by providing specialized services and economical solutions, such as the availability of high-end testing resources. OEM service labs are gaining strength very quickly. In-house labs provide closer integration, quicker updates, and adherence to changing product requirements and regulations.

, third-party service providers are presently dominating the market by providing specialized services and economical solutions, such as the availability of high-end testing resources. OEM service labs are gaining strength very quickly. In-house labs provide closer integration, quicker updates, and adherence to changing product requirements and regulations. By End-User Industry, telecom & networking is still the biggest contributor, consistent with ongoing 5G, fiber, and IoT deployments. The fastest-growing end-user segment, however, is semiconductor production. As nations are spending money on setting up local chip manufacturing and failure analysis facilities, the need for advanced service labs is increasing.

Service Laboratory Market Segmentation:

By Service Type

Repair

Support & Maintenance

Testing & Validation

Others

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Channel

OEMs

Third Party Service Provider

By End-User

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Metal & Mining

Automotive

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Microelectronics and MEMS

Life Sciences

North America Dominates Global Service Laboratory Market as Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America is the global service laboratory market leader and an extremely lucrative region due to its advanced ICT infrastructure, rapid emergence of AI and cloud technologies, and the presence of several of the leading service providers. About the evolution of these technologies, the U.S. will continue to lead, driven by much stronger digital innovation and cyber initiatives, offset in part by Canada through telecom R&D investment.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by significant investments in 5G, semiconductors, and lab digitalization led by China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Brazil and Mexico are taking the lead in bolstering their lab infrastructure via higher ICT allocation towards health and have been promoting innovation in digital health in general.

Recent Trends

The proliferation of 5G and IoT devices around the globe has led to exponential growth in testing volumes and complexity. The year 2024 saw 5G subscriptions exceed 1.6 billion, over 30 billion connected IoT devices globally, and increased demand for real-time validation and cybersecurity compliance.

In 2024, the global semiconductor industry grossed over USD 600bn, driven by multi-billion-dollar investments into domestic semiconductor fabrication and validation facilities from governments across the globe. With these investments, the aim is to secure tech sovereignty, reducing supply chain vulnerabilities.





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Service Laboratory Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7161

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Service Laboratory Market Segmentation By Service Type

8. Service Laboratory Market Segmentation By Deployment

9. Service Laboratory Market Segmentation By Channel

10. Service Laboratory Market Segmentation by End-User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Related Reports:

Analytics as a Service Market

Crypto Wallet Market

Web 3.0 blockchain Market

Banking As a Service Market