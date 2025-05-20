Legal Technology Market to Reach USD 60.04 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI, Cloud Solutions, and Contract Management | SNS Insider

Pune, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Technology Market Size Analysis:

“The Legal Technology Market was valued at USD 26.89 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 60.04 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”





Legal Technology Market Report Scope:

This expansion is spurred by the increasing demand for legal services' digital transformation, expanding use of AI and machine learning for contract review and legal research, rising demand for effective case management, and stronger data security. In addition, the mass adoption of cloud-based platforms is also facilitating law firms to automate tasks and enhance the delivery of client services.

The U.S. legal technology market is growing as a result of growing adoption of AI and automation for facilitating effective legal research and contract management. Cloud technology facilitates remote working and scalability. Growing litigation, regulatory needs, and cybersecurity threats also fuel investment in legal tech solutions.

By Solution, Software Segment Leads Legal Technology Market, Services Segment Witnesses Fastest Growth

In 2023, the software segment accounted for the largest share in the Legal Technology Market at 72% with fast growth based on AI-enabled and cloud-based legal solutions. Legal practices are embracing e-discovery, auto-generated contracts, legal research, and compliance solutions. Using improved AI functionality, we have SaaS solutions like Clio and DocuSign which are enabling more efficient, cooperative and remote-friendly processes.

The services segment is growing at the fastest rate with a 10.35% CAGR due to an increasing demand for consulting, implementation, and support services. As law firms adopt cloud and AI systems, they need professional support for implementation and management. This includes the integration, training, and continuous tuning to ensure that the technology works as intended and is compliant with the law.

By Type, Contract Lifecycle Management Segment Leads Legal Technology Market, Analytics Segment Set to Grow Fastest

The Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) market took the highest revenues share in 2023, because of widespread deployment of AI-powered contract automation, compliance tracking, and risk avoidance software. Market leaders like Icertis, DocuSign, and Knovos are taking the lead in the market with cloud-enabled, blockchain-driven CLM products that automate contracts, enhance transparency, reduce mistakes, and boost efficiency for both organizations and law firms alike.

The Analytics segment is growing the fastest, driven by the increasing uptake of AI-powered tools for legal intelligence, outcome prediction, and risk management. LexisNexis, Everlaw, and Casetext platforms are increasingly being used by law firms and corporate units to query case information and identify trends, revamping legal decision-making with data intelligence and higher level analytics capabilities to optimize litigation strategy.

By End User, Law Firms Segment Dominates Legal Technology Market, Corporate Legal Departments Segment to Grow Fastest Rate

The law firms segment dominated the Legal Technology Market in 2023 with a 47% share of revenue, with growing use of AI-powered legal research, document automation, and cloud-based practice management software. Players like Clio, LexisNexis, and Everlaw offer tailored solutions that help firms improve case analysis, automate billing, and reduce operating costs through creative, AI-based platforms.

Corporate law departments are also expected to experience the quickest expansion at a 10.31% CAGR, driven by rising regulatory complexity and need for legal analytics and automated contract lifecycle management. Companies are investing heavily in AI-powered platforms from firms such as Icertis, DocuSign and Knovos to automate compliance tracking, contract automation and legal risk evaluation, all while increasing productivity and minimizing the legal exposure risk.

Legal Technology Market Segmentation:

By Solution

Software Cloud-based On-Premises



Services Consulting Services Support Services Others



By Type

E-discovery

Legal Research

Practice Management

Analytics

Compliance

Document Management

Contract Lifecycle Management

Time-Tracking & Billing

Others

By End User

Law Firms

Corporate Legal Departments

Others

North America Holds Largest Market Share in Legal Technology Market, Asia Pacific Region Sees Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America led the Legal Technology Market with 38% global market share through widespread usage of AI-based solutions, cloud-based management of contracts, and litigation analytics. Key legal tech players such as DocuSign, Clio, LexisNexis, and Everlaw operate here, developing automated compliance monitoring and contract lifecycle management solutions that assist law firms and enterprises in enhancing efficiency and minimizing costs.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at the fastest rate in the Legal Technology Market, with an estimated CAGR of 11.2%. Emerging legal complexities, government-led automation initiatives, and increased uptake of AI-powered legal solutions are the key growth promoters. China, India, Japan, and Australia are witnessing increased demand for AI-based solutions, e-discovery, and automation of compliance to support multinational organizations and shifting data protection legislation.





