AscellaHealth to Present on Site of Care Strategies for High-Cost Medications at SIIA Stakeholder Forum

BERWYN, Pa., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, is excited to announce its participation in the Self-Insurance Institute of America’s (SIIA) High-Cost Drug Stakeholder Forum, taking place May 28–29 in Minneapolis, MN. AscellaHealth leaders Bob Gilkin, RPh, MBA, chief commercial and growth officer and Sabine Enright, PharmD, vice president of integration, Payer Business Unit, will be featured speakers in a session titled "High-Cost Drug Site of Care (SOC) Strategies" on May 29 at 2:15 p.m. CT. The discussion will explore how SOC strategies can serve as a key tool in driving cost control and improving access to high-cost medications.

“AscellaHealth is proud to support the event’s mission of equipping payer stakeholders with actionable cost-containment strategies,” says Gilkin. “With a rising demand for specialty drugs and infusible therapies—driven by an aging population and increasing chronic conditions—plan sponsors face mounting pressure to balance affordability with accessibility. Our presentation will highlight how shifting infusions to alternative sites of care, like ambulatory infusion centers (AICs) or home settings, can significantly reduce costs while continuing to maintain high-quality patient outcomes.”

Moderated by Mary Ann Carlisle, chief revenue officer and COO, ELMCRx Solutions, the session will cover:

Trends in market growth, drug spend and emerging site-of-care strategies

Cost comparisons across infusion centers, home-based infusions and other care delivery models

Practical strategies for employers, brokers and TPAs navigating today’s complex care landscape

“AscellaHealth’s involvement in this forum reinforces our mission to address unmet needs in specialty pharmacy and support stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem,” concludes Gilkin.

To arrange a 1:1 meeting with AscellaHealth during the Stakeholder Forum, contact businessdevelopment@ascellahealth.com.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit www.AscellaHealth.com.