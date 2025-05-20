Stroke Awareness Month: Neurosurgeon Dr. Kendrick Johnson Discusses Stroke Symptoms and Treatments with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stroke can happen anytime, anywhere and to anyone. In the US, there are approximately 800,000 strokes a year, among people of all ages. May is Stroke Awareness Month, and recently, Dr. Kendrick Johnson, Neurosurgeon from the Tulane School of Medicine, teamed with Penumbra, Inc. on a nationwide media tour to discuss the importance of early intervention, treatment options, and common symptoms to look out for.

This May, for Stroke Awareness Month, healthcare leaders across the country are urging people to take simple steps that could make a life-saving difference: learn the signs of stroke and act quickly. Stroke is one of the leading causes of long-term disability in the U.S., and it can strike without warning. But with early recognition and immediate treatment, recovery is more possible than ever.

The best way to spot a stroke? Remember the FAST acronym:

- F – Face drooping on one side

- A – Arm weakness or numbness

- S – Speech difficulty or slurred words

- T – Time to call 911

Every minute a stroke goes untreated, up to two million brain cells can die. But recent medical innovations are helping with stroke survival.

One of the most promising advancements is mechanical thrombectomy—a minimally invasive procedure that physically removes the blood clot causing the stroke. Using a thin, tube-like catheter inserted into an artery and tracked to the brain, doctors can reach the blockage and remove the clot, often in minutes. When performed early, thrombectomy can restore blood flow quickly and potentially improve outcomes, giving patients the chance to return to full, independent lives.

This Stroke Awareness Month, everyone should familiarize themselves with the signs of stroke so that they can BE FAST if stroke is suspected. Early action doesn’t just change outcomes—it can help save lives.

To learn more, visit penumbrainc.com/stroke

About Kendrick Johnson

Dr. Johnson is a dual fellowship trained Cerebrovascular and Endovascular Neurosurgeon. He has special expertise in the open and minimally invasive treatment of carotid artery disease, brain aneurysms, AVMs, stroke, and other diseases of the cerebral vasculature. In addition to his specialized interest in cerebrovascular neurosurgery, Dr. Johnson can also care for patients with spine disorders, brain tumors, trauma, and general neurosurgical care.

Dr. Johnson is a Louisiana native, hailing from St. Joseph, LA, in Tensas Parish. He graduated with honors in Chemistry from Southern University and A&M College. Dr. Johnson then completed medical school at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport. He then went on to complete residency training at the University of Illinois School of Medicine in Peoria, where he also completed an Enfolded Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology fellowship. Following completion of residency training, Dr. Johnson then completed additional fellowship training at Semmes-Murphey Clinic in Open Cerebrovascular and Endovascular Neurosurgery.

Dr. Johnson’s research interests center around equity in stroke care, the anatomic basis of cerebrovascular disease, as well as aneurysm and stroke treatment outcomes.

*YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Penumbra, Inc.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aa72137-bb95-418b-b918-81c926c991b9