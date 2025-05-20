Egnyte Introduces Enhanced Partner Program and New Portal to Fuel Partner Success

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, today announced the launch of significant enhancements to its partner program and new partner portal. The retooled Egnyte Partner Program will improve support for its evolving partner community, centered around Egnyte's three core partnering priorities: profitability, enablement, and simplicity. The Program provides Egnyte partners with the tools, resources, and support necessary to drive growth, foster innovation, and meet the evolving needs of its shared customers.

The new Egnyte Partner Hub, built on Impartner, a best-in-class PRM solution, offers access to robust training and sales resources and supports co-selling success with an easy-to-use opportunity registration and tracking tool.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Egnyte's enhanced Partner Program and new Partner Hub today as part of our deep commitment to growing our channel and partner business," said Bob Gagnon, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Egnyte. "Our team has developed this program and a user-friendly portal based on feedback from our existing partners to strengthen our commitment to our shared customers and continue to build a world-class experience for our partner community."

The new Egnyte Partner Program will offer three partnership tiers with associated commitments and benefits to support Egnyte’s core partnering priorities. The new program provides a quick and simple onboarding path for partners looking to resell Egnyte or offer Egnyte as a managed service offering based on customer preference.

The program features significant enhancements for Egnyte’s growing VAR partner base, including a tier-based discounting scale that optimizes profitability on partner-initiated deals.

Top-tier partners will also receive dedicated partner account management and sales enablement support, joint customer case studies, and the chance to participate in Egnyte's new Partner Advisory Board.

“The revamped Egnyte Partner Program and new Partner Hub present a fantastic opportunity to gain deeper value from our Egnyte partnership. We’re excited to see the investments Egnyte is making in infrastructure and resources to support the success and growth of their channel partners,” said Joe Cates, Business Line Director for Egnyte, at U.S. CAD, AnARKANCE Company. “We look forward to leveraging these new resources to enhance our offerings, better serve our shared customers, and introduce new customers to the Egnyte platform.”

To learn more about Egnyte's new partner program, click here .

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Mancini

media@egnyte.com