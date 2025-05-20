Nanterre, May 20th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 12th to May 16th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 12th to May 16th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 12/05/2025 FR0000125486 62 000 123,9426 XPAR VINCI 12/05/2025 FR0000125486 29 000 124,0790 CEUX VINCI 12/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 500 124,1140 TQEX VINCI 12/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 500 124,1531 AQEU VINCI 13/05/2025 FR0000125486 40 000 122,9282 XPAR VINCI 13/05/2025 FR0000125486 30 000 122,8972 CEUX VINCI 13/05/2025 FR0000125486 5 000 122,9009 TQEX VINCI 13/05/2025 FR0000125486 5 000 122,9059 AQEU VINCI 14/05/2025 FR0000125486 41 000 124,2010 XPAR VINCI 14/05/2025 FR0000125486 30 000 124,1879 CEUX VINCI 14/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 500 124,1733 TQEX VINCI 14/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 500 124,1742 AQEU VINCI 15/05/2025 FR0000125486 26 215 125,2611 XPAR VINCI 15/05/2025 FR0000125486 18 134 125,2937 CEUX VINCI 15/05/2025 FR0000125486 2 794 125,2297 TQEX VINCI 15/05/2025 FR0000125486 2 804 125,2700 AQEU VINCI 16/05/2025 FR0000125486 42 000 126,5955 XPAR VINCI 16/05/2025 FR0000125486 29 000 126,5962 CEUX VINCI 16/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 500 126,6120 TQEX VINCI 16/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 500 126,6049 AQEU TOTAL 389 947 124,5122

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

