Disclosure of transactions in on shares from May 12th to May 16th, 2025

Nanterre, May 20th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 12th to May 16th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 12th to May 16th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI12/05/2025FR000012548662 000123,9426XPAR
VINCI12/05/2025FR000012548629 000124,0790CEUX
VINCI12/05/2025FR00001254864 500124,1140TQEX
VINCI12/05/2025FR00001254864 500124,1531AQEU
VINCI13/05/2025FR000012548640 000122,9282XPAR
VINCI13/05/2025FR000012548630 000122,8972CEUX
VINCI13/05/2025FR00001254865 000122,9009TQEX
VINCI13/05/2025FR00001254865 000122,9059AQEU
VINCI14/05/2025FR000012548641 000124,2010XPAR
VINCI14/05/2025FR000012548630 000124,1879CEUX
VINCI14/05/2025FR00001254864 500124,1733TQEX
VINCI14/05/2025FR00001254864 500124,1742AQEU
VINCI15/05/2025FR000012548626 215125,2611XPAR
VINCI15/05/2025FR000012548618 134125,2937CEUX
VINCI15/05/2025FR00001254862 794125,2297TQEX
VINCI15/05/2025FR00001254862 804125,2700AQEU
VINCI16/05/2025FR000012548642 000126,5955XPAR
VINCI16/05/2025FR000012548629 000126,5962CEUX
VINCI16/05/2025FR00001254864 500126,6120TQEX
VINCI16/05/2025FR00001254864 500126,6049AQEU
  TOTAL389 947124,5122 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

