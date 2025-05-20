America's Blood Centers Releases New Report Showing the Critical Role of Community Blood Centers in Expanding Prehospital Blood Programs

Washington, DC, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Blood Centers (ABC), the national organization of community-based, independent blood centers that supply 60 percent of the nation’s blood supply, today released its latest report, "A Vital Resource: Community Blood Centers & The Growth of Prehospital Blood Programs." This comprehensive report provides crucial insights into the expanding role of community blood centers in supporting prehospital blood transfusion programs across the United States. It reveals that the number of community blood centers providing blood products for prehospital use has nearly doubled between 2022 and 2024, underscoring the rapid growth and increasing importance of these life-saving programs.

"Community blood centers are playing a pivotal role in the rapid expansion of prehospital blood programs across the nation. Our latest report shows an 89% increase in participating community blood centers over just two years, highlighting their commitment to expanding the availability of blood products and improving patient outcomes. As these programs continue to expand, America’s Blood Centers will keep working with our members, partners, and allies to address the significant barriers that currently prevent many patients from quickly receiving the blood products they need,” said Kate Fry, CEO of America’s Blood Centers.

The report reveals a significant upward trend in community blood center participation in prehospital programs. In 2022, 18 centers provided blood products for prehospital use, with 7 servicing both air and ground ambulance programs. By 2024, this number had nearly doubled to 34 centers, with 18 supporting both air and ground services. The study also highlights a dramatic increase in the supply of specific blood products for prehospital use, particularly Low Titer-O Whole Blood and Type-A Liquid Plasma units.

Based on annual surveys conducted from 2022 to 2024, the report offers valuable insights for policymakers and stakeholders in both the blood community and emergency medical services,underscoring the need for sustainable funding models, optimized inventory management, and enhanced donor recruitment strategies to support the growth of prehospital blood programs. The study notes that less than 2% of all emergency management systems carry blood and blood products today, indicating significant potential for future growth if current roadblocks were addressed.

America’s Blood Centers and its members urge Congress to modernize our nation’s approach to prehospital blood transfusions by updating federal insurance program payment polices to provide sufficient reimbursement for prehospital blood transfusions including updating TRICARE payment policy to remove financial barriers and allow for broader adoption of prehospital blood transfusions which supports TRICARE’s mission to improve the health of the military and their families and, in turn, helps support the security of the United States. To learn more, click here. Members of the public can urge their members of Congress to take action by clicking here.

Founded in 1962, America’s Blood Centers (ABC) is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers across North America. These organizations operate in more than 1,100 communities and provide close to 60 percent of the U.S. and a quarter of the Canadian blood supply. ABC member organizations serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities. All ABC U.S. members are 501(c)(3) organizations licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. For more information, visit www.AmericasBlood.org.

