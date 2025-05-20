29/2025・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 29 / 2025

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 20 May 2025

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork or by persons associated with them.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ferd AS 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Ferd AS is represented on the Board of Directors of Trifork Group AG by Erik Theodor Jakobsen b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 90.00 160,000 d) Aggregated information

—

Aggregated volume —

Price Total volume: 160,000



Total price: DKK 90.00



Total value: DKK 14,400,000 e) Date of the transaction 20 May 2025 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 90.00 160,000 d) Aggregated information

—

Aggregated volume —

Price Total volume: 160,000



Total price: DKK 90.00



Total value: DKK 14,400,000 e) Date of the transaction 20 May 2025 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)





Investor and media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork

Trifork is a pioneering and global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital solutions. With 1,215 professionals across 71 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software across sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is publicly listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment