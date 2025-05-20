29/2025・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 29 / 2025
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 20 May 2025

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork or by persons associated with them.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameFerd AS
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFerd AS is represented on the Board of Directors of Trifork Group AG by Erik Theodor Jakobsen
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 90.00160,000
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price		Total volume: 160,000

Total price: DKK 90.00

Total value: DKK 14,400,000
e)Date of the transaction20 May 2025
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 90.00160,000
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price		Total volume: 160,000

Total price: DKK 90.00

Total value: DKK 14,400,000
e)Date of the transaction20 May 2025
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


Investor and media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork
Trifork is a pioneering and global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital solutions. With 1,215 professionals across 71 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software across sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is publicly listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

