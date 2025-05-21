Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Official Launching in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on May 21, 2025

Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Communications Co., Ltd., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus (Chinese Title: RO仙境傳說：放推冒險團) (“Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus”), an idle MMORPG Mobile game, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on May 21, 2025.

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus features for its idle genre characteristics that provide efficient and comfort play integrated in MMORPG battle environment. It is available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store in each respective region, as well as in Huawei AppGallery in Hong Kong and Macau.

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus was officially launched in Global except Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in February 2025, and ranked fourth in free download of Apple App Store in Singapore, fifth in Philippines and Malaysia and sixth in Thailand after opening pre-download. The game has continued its success by ranking first in free download of Google Play in Brazil and Singapore after its official launch.

Gravity stated, “We are pleased to introduce Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, following its strong performance in Global. To celebrate the official launch, we are hosting a variety of events and we look forward to continued interest and participation.”





[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Official Website]

https://rot.gnjoy.com.tw/

[Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravitycomms.rot.aos

[Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Apple App Store Download Page]

https://apps.apple.com/tw/app/ro%E4%BB%99%E5%A2%83%E5%82%B3%E8%AA%AA-%E6%94%BE%E6%8E%A8%E5%86%92%E9%9A%AA%E5%9C%98/id6742482846

[Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Huawei AppGallery Download Page]

https://appgallery.huawei.com/app/C113980607





About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

