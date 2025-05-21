Extension of the powers of a Member of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus

The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus decided to extend the powers of a Member of the Management Board of the company, Mr. Tõnu Toomik until 6 June 2028 (inclusive). The Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus will continue with two members: Mr. Ivo Volkov (Chairman), Mr. Tõnu Toomik and Mr. Urmas Somelar.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

