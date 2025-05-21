Cloudastructure Expands into Construction Market with Initial Sales of Mobile Surveillance Trailer Alpha™

PALO ALTO, CA, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) a recognized leader in AI surveillance and remote guarding solutions today announced the first sale of its advanced Mobile Surveillance Trailer Alpha™—developed in collaboration with Flex Security™—to a prominent U.S. construction company. This milestone marks Cloudastructure’s official entry into the construction sector, powered by a cloud-based video surveillance platform enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision analytics, delivering intelligent, mobile security solutions tailored to high-risk job sites. Flex Security has also seen significant traction with its own fleet of trailers leveraging Cloudastructure's software, signaling growing demand for integrated AI-driven mobile surveillance across multiple industries.

The customer, a national contractor specializing in renewable energy projects, chose Cloudastructure after searching for a more reliable and responsive alternative to their existing provider’s inadequate live monitoring.

By contrast, Alpha delivered exactly what the organization needed:

Real-time AI threat detection

Proactive intervention via Remote Guarding

Comprehensive incident reports and investigation

A centralized cloud-based portal for managing surveillance across multiple construction sites nationwide

The customer also highlighted Alpha’s robust features, including:

PTZ cameras with auto detection functionality & intelligent object tagging

Reliable power options including solar, battery and a back-up generator

With installations often spread across rural and isolated areas, rapid response is a critical requirement.

Chief Revenue Officer Lauren OBrien noted, “Construction companies demand agility, real-time responsiveness, and scalable oversight. We’re proud to provide that—especially in industries where theft and vandalism can lead to costly delays and significant project overruns.”

The Rising Cost of Construction Theft

Construction site theft is a growing national concern, with annual losses estimated between $300 million and $1 billion, according to the National Equipment Register (NER). Recovery rates remain alarmingly low—less than 25% of stolen equipment is ever recovered. Beyond the financial losses, theft and vandalism can lead to serious project delays and damaged reputations.

As insurance companies respond with heightened scrutiny and premiums for at-risk sites, developers and contractors are under increasing pressure to find smarter, more dependable security solutions. Cloudastructure’s mobile surveillance trailer meets this demand with 24/7 protection, powered by its AI-powered detection and human intervention capabilities— achieving a 98% deterrence rate, far outperforming traditional legacy providers.

This first win in the construction vertical represents a significant expansion of Cloudastructure’s total addressable market (TAM) and validates the growing demand for flexible, mobile surveillance solutions across new industries. It reinforces Cloudastructure’s strategy of targeting high-risk, underserved markets with scalable, AI-powered offerings. As the costs of theft, liability, and insurance continue to rise, Cloudastructure is uniquely positioned to deliver operational value—and capture market share—through its high-margin, recurring revenue model.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

