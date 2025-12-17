Cloudastructure Awarded Patent Covering Cloud-Based Computer Vision AI for Video Surveillance

PALO ALTO, CA, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered video surveillance, remote monitoring, and remote guarding services, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 18/133,167, titled “Methods and Systems Improving Network Performance for Video Surveillance.” The patent protects core innovations that underpin modern cloud-based AI video surveillance, security analytics, and remote guarding platforms.

The patent names Cloudastructure Founder Rick Bentley, CTO Gregory Rayzman, and Senior Engineer Bruce Durham as inventors. It broadly covers a system that:

records video onsite

securely uploads the video to the cloud

applies computer vision AI applications using cloud-based compute resources

This cloud-based architecture, pioneered by Cloudastructure, enables advanced object detection, recognition, and analysis capabilities that are simply not feasible with traditional camera or NVR-based systems, and serves as the foundation for scalable remote monitoring and remote guarding services

A Foundational Cloud-First Architecture for Scalable AI Video Intelligence

From its earliest days, Cloudastructure made a deliberate architectural decision to move video processing to the cloud, enabling the use of powerful Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) typically reserved for advanced Computer Vision AI, AI video surveillance, and machine learning security analytics. This cloud-first approach provides performance, accuracy, and scalability that are impractical to deploy directly in cameras or traditional on-premise recording systems.

“GPUs are simply too powerful and too expensive to embed in cameras or local recorders,” said Rick Bentley, Founder of Cloudastructure. “By running video intelligence in the cloud, we gained a durable advantage, applying computer vision AI across all video with far greater accuracy than systems constrained by small camera CPUs or even larger on-premise NVRs. As a result, our platform can detect and classify objects such as people, vehicles, backpacks, or weapons, recognize faces, read license plates, and extract actionable security analytics from video streams at scale.”

Broad Patent Coverage With Long-Term Strategic Value for Remote Guarding

The newly granted patent broadly covers the end-to-end workflow of cloud-based AI video surveillance, security analytics, and remote monitoring, protecting not only Cloudastructure’s current implementations but also future Computer Vision AI applications built on the same architectural foundation.

“This patent is a key component of our vision for AI-driven security and risk management,” said James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure. “It underpins our ability to deliver 360-degree situational awareness across all forms of hardware, from fixed cameras to mobile platforms and emerging aerial or robotic assets, while remaining truly hardware-agnostic. By applying AI at scale in the cloud, our platform enables proactive remote guarding and remote guarding services that help customers deter up to 98% of potential incidents, identify threats earlier, and extract actionable intelligence across large and complex environments. This architectural foundation allows us to continuously deploy new AI video surveillance capabilities across industries and reinforces our long-term commitment to transforming how organizations protect people, property, and critical infrastructure.”

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure is an award-winning security technology company delivering a patented, cloud-based AI video surveillance platform designed for modern enterprise environments. Built on a scalable cloud-first architecture, the platform combines remote monitoring, advanced AI/ML-powered security analytics, and seamless remote guarding services to deliver proactive, real-time threat detection and response.

Cloudastructure enables organizations to achieve end-to-end security without proprietary hardware, long-term contracts, or operational complexity. With contract-free, month-to-month pricing, unlimited 24/7 support, and the ability to deter crime as it happens, customers gain unparalleled situational awareness while realizing up to 75% lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional surveillance and guard-based systems. Learn more at https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

