Cloudastructure Wins 2025 MHN Excellence Award for Technology

PALO ALTO, CA, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a recognized leader in AI-powered video surveillance, security analytics, and remote monitoring, today announced that it has been honored with the 2025 MHN Excellence Award in Technology. This prestigious industry accolade highlights the Company’s continued innovation, leadership, and commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions for the multifamily housing sector.

The MHN Excellence Awards honor companies that use cutting-edge technology to address the multifaceted challenges of multifamily housing, from operations and design to marketing and resident experience. Cloudastructure earned recognition for its transformative approach to security, integrating AI-powered video surveillance, real-time analytics, and remote guarding to proactively prevent incidents, reduce liability, and enhance overall resident satisfaction.

“Winning the MHN Excellence Award is a tremendous honor for our team,” said James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure. “This recognition affirms our commitment to leveraging advanced technology to protect residents, streamline property operations, and deliver measurable ROI for multifamily owners and operators.”

“Over the past several years, we have invested heavily in AI-driven video surveillance, real-time analytics, and remote guarding innovations that empower property teams to respond to threats more quickly, reduce liability, and operate with greater efficiency. Our platform integrates advanced AI surveillance with proactive remote monitoring to detect issues such as trespassing, illegal dumping, car break-ins, and package theft. Remote guards can intervene in real time to stop incidents before they escalate, helping communities reduce security costs and significantly enhance the overall resident experience. This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the evolving needs of the multifamily industry, where communities are seeking smarter, more proactive security solutions that deliver both enhanced safety and measurable economic value.”

“Our platform consistently delivers a 98% deterrence rate, giving operators the confidence that we can prevent incidents before they escalate. This level of situational awareness and real-time responsiveness goes far beyond what traditional security systems can achieve. We believe this is the future of property security, and we’re proud to help set a new standard for how multifamily communities safeguard their residents and assets.”

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

