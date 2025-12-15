Cloudastructure Signs Master Service Agreement to Secure Major U.S. Truck-Parking Operator

AI-Based Remote Monitoring, Remote Guarding, and Video Surveillance Power to Become Standardized Security Across the Operator’s Multiple Lots

Agreement Accelerates Cloudastructure’s Expansion into High-Risk Logistics Infrastructure

PALO ALTO, CA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered video surveillance and remote monitoring, today announced it has signed a Master Service Agreement (MSA) with a leading commercial truck-parking operator. Under the agreement, Cloudastructure will serve as the operator’s preferred security partner, with plans to standardize the platform across their current locations as well as future acquisitions.

The operator, who provides secured logistics parking, evaluated multiple competitors and alternative solutions before selecting Cloudastructure, with AI-based remote guarding emerging as the decisive factor. Traditional monitoring had repeatedly failed to prevent theft, and rising cargo theft incidents—3,625 reported across North America in 2024, a 27% year-over-year increase according to CargoNet—highlighted the urgent need for more effective protection at under-monitored sites. Cloudastructure’s all-in-one platform, which unifies remote monitoring, AI-powered video surveillance, remote video guarding, and cloud-native storage, delivers the consistent, real-time security needed across the operator’s expanding portfolio.

AI Video Surveillance & Security Analytics Purpose-Built for Logistics

Truck-parking and freight-related facilities experience high rates of:

Vehicle break-ins

Cargo theft

Loitering and unauthorized access

Vandalism

Insurance and liability risk

Cloudastructure’s enterprise-grade capabilities are purpose-built to address these challenges, delivering:

AI video surveillance for detection of people, vehicles, license plates, and suspicious activity

Security analytics that identify patterns and anomalies

Real-time surveillance alerts for proactive intervention

Remote guarding services, including audio deterrence and dispatch tools

Daily operational reports providing full visibility to management

“The client reviewed a wide range of security solutions, but Cloudastructure stood out immediately,” commented James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure. “It was the only platform that checked every box—AI search, cloud storage, real-time surveillance, daily activity reporting, and the ability to scale nationally. Our AI-based remote monitoring and remote guarding workflow are on a different level, delivering up to a 98% deterrence rate in real-world deployments. That level of prevention is critical in environments where traditional monitoring has repeatedly fallen short, giving customers a true security strategy rather than just a collection of cameras.”

“This deployment also marks an important strategic expansion for Cloudastructure into the logistics and transportation infrastructure sector, an industry where legacy camera systems and on-site guard models simply cannot keep pace with the speed and sophistication of modern theft. Our technology was designed for environments where every minute matters and every asset counts. Logistics operators are done accepting outdated, reactive security. With this MSA, we are bringing them a modern, prevention-driven model that actually stops theft before it starts.”

“We are driving sustained growth across truck-parking sites, logistics yards, distribution centers, transportation hubs, and intermodal facilities. But this is just the beginning. Our goal is nothing less than redefining what security looks like for the entire trucking and logistics industry. We are establishing a new national standard—one built on prevention, intelligence, and real-time response—and leading the industry into a future where modern security is not a luxury, but a baseline expectation.”

