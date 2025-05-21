Application Server Market to Reach USD 66.9 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Scalable, Cloud-Based Solutions | SNS Insider

Pune, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Application Server Market Size Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the Application Server Market was valued at USD 21.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 66.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.34% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.”

U.S. Application Server Market Set for Rapid Growth Amid Rising Cloud Adoption

In 2023, the U.S. application server market was valued at USD 7.4 billion and is expected to reach USD 22.4 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 13.15% from 2024 to 2032. It is driven by the proliferation of cloud computing, digital transformation initiatives, and the increasing demand for scalable and affordable IT infrastructure. The demand for application servers is also propelled by the strong technological ecosystem and inflow of investment in AI, IoT, and microservices that reinforce the market for application servers.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

IBM Corporation – WebSphere Application Server

Oracle Corporation – Oracle WebLogic Server

Microsoft Corporation – Azure App Service

Red Hat, Inc. – JBoss Enterprise Application Platform

Fujitsu Limited – Interstage Application Server

SAP SE – SAP NetWeaver Application Server

Apache Software Foundation – Apache Tomcat

HCL Technologies – HCL WebSphere Liberty

VMware, Inc. – Tanzu Application Service

TIBCO Software Inc. – TIBCO ActiveMatrix

NGINX, Inc. – NGINX Application Platform

Google LLC – Google App Engine

Adobe Inc. – Adobe ColdFusion

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – AWS Elastic Beanstalk

Pivotal Software, Inc. – Pivotal Cloud Foundry

Application Server Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 21.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 35.7 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.79 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increased reliance on web, mobile, and cloud applications is driving the demand for scalable and efficient application servers.

By Type: Java Dominates; Microsoft Windows Registers Fastest CAGR

The Java segment dominated the market and accounted for 58% of revenue share in 2023, owing to platform independence, scalability, and robustness, and remains the popular choice for enterprise-level applications by developers in a variety of key industries worldwide. It also allows rapid development and deployment of complex applications, thanks to its extensive libraries and frameworks.

The Microsoft Windows segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to direct interoperability with the existing Windows-based infrastructure, along with an increasing deployment within SMEs, in search of economical and ease-of-use solutions.

By Deployment: Hosted Dominates; On-Premise Registers Fastest CAGR

The hosted segment held the largest share of the overall market and represented 58% revenue share in 2023, on the back of scalability, and needed less infrastructure and maintenance, in parallel to the high adoption of cloud and surging need for an agile digital ecosystem. Hosted servers are often preferred, particularly among SMEs and digital native companies, to be up and running in the cloud without having to manage physical boxes, for remote access, and to tie into new technologies.

The on-premise segment is expected to have the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, as the finance, healthcare, and government industries demand higher control, rigorous data security, and regulatory compliance. Integration with legacy systems allows for more customization and is something that on-premise solutions do better than cloud-based implementations, which can come in handy in complex, security-sensitive enterprise environments.

By End-Use: IT & Telecom Dominates; Healthcare Registers Fastest CAGR

The IT & Telecom sector dominates the application server market because this sector is heavily dependent on strong backend systems to handle a large volume of data in real-time, maintain network continuity to provide uninterrupted services, and support a wide range of enterprise applications such as communication applications, cloud-based services, and network monitoring. They allow for more scalability, high availability, and real-time data processing, so they are pivotal in ensuring your digital operations run seamlessly.

The healthcare industry is seeing the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) due to telehealth, electronic health records (EHR), and healthcare analytics becoming more common. This has led to rapid digital transformation in the healthcare industry, where hospitals and clinics are integrating application servers to improve patient care, data interoperability, and meet regulatory standards.

Application Server Market Segmentation:

By Type

Java J Boss Jetty Tomcat Others

Microsoft Windows

Others

By Deployment

Hoste

On-premise

By End-Use

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Regional Analysis: North America Dominates the Market while Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest CAGR

North America dominated the market and accounted for 43% of revenue share in 2023, due to high technical infrastructure, adoption of cloud computing applications, and demand for high-level, scalable and secure application server solutions across the industries. The region is further driven by the presence of major market players and continual investments in R&D to develop advanced products.

The growth in the Asia-Pacific is fastest, this is mainly due to high-speed digital transformation, IT infrastructure investments, and proliferating SMEs using cloud-based solutions. Further, the growing application server market in the region is supported by government support for digitalization and the growing e-commerce sector.

Recent Developments

In September 2024, Dell Technologies collaborated with Red Hat to embed Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) into its Dell PowerEdge servers, aiming to simplify and accelerate the deployment of AI and generative AI applications across enterprise environments. (Source: Grand View Research)

In September 2024, Oracle unveiled Generative Development (GenDev), an advanced AI-powered application development framework designed to streamline and accelerate the creation of sophisticated enterprise applications.





