Accounting professionals turn to the Rightworks Community for expert insights, proven firm strategies, and best practices trusted by their peers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightNOW2025 -- Having emerged from yet another demanding tax season, accounting professionals now confront heightened client expectations and limited time to pursue innovation and growth.

To help with navigating these persistent obstacles, Rightworks today announced Rightworks Community, its online platform that offers accounting and tax professionals the latest tools, insights, and actionable strategies from the profession’s most trusted advisors to help drive progress and inspire future-forward firms.

Rightworks Community combines the company’s two decades of leadership with its robust network of seasoned in-house and external experts to give members:

Centralized Resources : A growing range of educational content including templates, guides, articles, videos, podcasts, and CPE-eligible courses to enhance firm efficiency and deepen expertise.

: A growing range of educational content including templates, guides, articles, videos, podcasts, and CPE-eligible courses to enhance firm efficiency and deepen expertise. Community Engagement : A collaborative space to develop winning strategies with like-minded professionals, benefit from mutual accountability, and receive expert guidance to navigate unique challenges and achieve their goals.

: A collaborative space to develop winning strategies with like-minded professionals, benefit from mutual accountability, and receive expert guidance to navigate unique challenges and achieve their goals. Emerging Best Practices: The latest trends and most effective tactics, featuring live and on-demand events, from mainstage presentations to in-depth workshops and wellness sessions led by top industry leaders, including Jason Staats, Ryan Lazanis, and more.



In early May, Rightworks Community completed its 2025 Tax Season Programming, which included events led by Amy Vetter, CPA, Yogi, and CEO of The B3 Method Institute. The free wellness sessions were designed to support mental clarity and optimize productivity during one of the profession’s most stressful seasons.

"The Rightworks Tax Season Programming, particularly Amy Vetter's Chair Yoga and Mindful Meditation sessions, genuinely made a difference during a typically high-pressure time. Starting my day with these practices put my mind at ease, reduced stress, and l highly recommend attending a session to anyone seeking a positive way to begin their day,” said Susan Bannwart, CPA and President of Highpoint Advisory Services. “I’m excited to see the Chair Yoga sessions return and hope they’ll be back for next tax season.”

Free 60-Day Membership Offer for RightNOW2025 Attendees



To help turn their conference experience into a year-round actionable plan, Rightworks Community is extending 60 days of free Advantage membership through July 1 to RightNOW2025 attendees. The special offer is designed to enable attendees to continue learning, growing, and connecting with peers post-conference through roundtable events hosted by RightNOW2025 speakers, including Hector Garcia, Will Hill, and John Mitchell.

“We created the Rightworks Community as part of our mission to help advance the accounting profession,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks. “The Community is an interactive space where accounting and tax professionals can collaborate with colleagues and trusted experts who understand their challenges. Members have access to comprehensive resources that bridge the gap between traditional practices and modern strategies.”

To learn more about Rightworks Community and to sign up, click here.

