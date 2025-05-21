Bioxytran’s Antiviral Breakthrough Featured in University of Georgia’s $100M HPAI Poultry Innovation Grand Challenge Submission

PHM23 was one of a handful of molecules chosen by the university

Bird Flu helping PHM23 gain awareness of broad-spectrum activity at a university level

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing breakthrough antiviral treatments, announced that the University of Georgia confirmed the antiviral PHM23 was to be included amongst other drug candidates in the Universities grant submission to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) $100 million Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Poultry Innovation Grand Challenge. This prestigious recognition highlights PHM23’s potential as a groundbreaking solution to combat Bird Flu (H5N1) and underscores its broad-spectrum antiviral activity.

The University of Georgia is a world leader in poultry health. The selection of this molecule demonstrates how PHM23 stands out in the antiviral space as a promising therapeutic candidate capable of neutralizing viral infections. Inclusion in this high-profile submission is expected to amplify awareness of the antiviral activity of Bioxytran’s molecule. By targeting galectins—proteins critical to viral replication—PHM23 has demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to Bird Flu in in vitro studies, positioning it as an antiviral candidate for addressing multiple viral threats.

“This recognition from the University of Georgia is a testament to the transformative potential of complex carbohydrate based antiviral drugs in addressing one of the most pressing challenges in global agriculture,” said David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran, Inc. “Being selected for the USDA’s HPAI Poultry Innovation Grand Challenge submission validates our innovative galectin antagonist platform and highlights PHM23’s role in safeguarding animal health and the global food supply. We are excited to collaborate with leading academic institutions to advance this breakthrough therapy.”

Bioxytran’s galectin antagonist technology, embodied in PHM23, works by blocking viral spike proteins from attaching to host cells, a mechanism conserved across mammals that minimizes the risk of viral mutations. This approach offers hope for rapid containment of H5N1 outbreaks, potentially eliminating the need for mass culling and mitigating billions in annual losses to the poultry industry.

The USDA’s HPAI Poultry Innovation Grand Challenge, with up to $100 million in funding, aims to curb the spread of Bird Flu, protect U.S. poultry farmers, and ensure food security. Bioxytran is actively seeking partnerships with academic, industry, and government stakeholders to accelerate PHM23’s development and deployment in response to this urgent global need.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is at the forefront of developing complex carbohydrate-based therapeutics to address critical unmet medical needs in its three core platform technologies. These include virology, cancer metastasis, and oxygen transport. In addition to ProLectin-M, Bioxytran is advancing programs for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. When utilized by paramedics at the time of diagnosis BXT-25 has the possibility of reducing what is known as the time until needle by over 90%. For more information, visit www.bioxytraninc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward-looking statements and risk factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.