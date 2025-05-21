System in Package Die Market to Hit USD 15.24 Billion by 2032, at 6.61% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System in Package Die Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The System in Package Die Market was valued at USD 8.60 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.24 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.61% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Driving Growth Through Miniaturization and 5G Propelling the System in Package (SiP) Die Market

Rising demand for miniature, high-performance devices is fueling significant growth in the System in Package (SiP) Die market, driven by the rapid expansion of IoT, wearable technology, and advancements in 5G, AI, and edge computing. SiP technology offers compact, power-efficient solutions essential for modern electronics, especially smartphones, data centers, automotive electronics, and high-performance computing.

The U.S. market, valued at USD 2.34 billion in 2023 with a CAGR of 5.96%, benefits from increasing wafer fab capacity utilization and intensive R&D by leading semiconductor companies focusing on heterogeneous die integration.

System in Package Die Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.60 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 15.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.61% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Industrials, Medical)

• By Material Type (Silicon, Glass, Ceramics, Polymers)

• By End-Use (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, IoT Devices) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Miniature High Performance Devices Driving System in Package Die Market Growth.



• IoT and Wearable Technology Expansion Creating Lucrative Opportunities for System in Package Die Market Growth.

SiP's versatility extends to aerospace, medical devices, and defense sectors, supporting complex system-on-chip and system-on-package applications requiring robust, low-stress analog integration. Key growth drivers include the demand for energy-efficient devices with fast, low-latency communication enabled by 5G networks, alongside the need for enhanced thermal management and miniaturization, making SiP critical for next-generation electronic systems that balance performance with compactness and power savings.

System in Package (SiP) Die Market Trends Driving Growth Across Applications, Materials, and End-Use Sectors

By Application

In 2023, the Consumer Electronics sector led the System in Package (SiP) Die market with a 36.2% share, driven by demand for high-performance, compact devices like smartphones, wearables, and tablets that require miniaturized yet powerful chips. This growth is expected to continue as consumer gadgets increasingly need smaller, versatile, and energy-efficient SiP solutions.

From 2024 to 2032, the Automotive segment is projected to grow the fastest, fueled by rising adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), electric vehicles (EVs), and connected car technologies. Automotive applications demand robust, high-performance chips capable of real-time data processing, sensor integration, and communication in harsh environments.

By Material Type

In 2023, silicon led the System in Package (SiP) Die market with a 52.1% share due to its well-established, cost-effective manufacturing and ability to integrate sensors, processors, and memory into compact designs suited for consumer electronics and IoT devices.

From 2024 to 2032, the glass segment is projected to experience the fastest growth, thanks to its superior thermal and mechanical properties that improve signal integrity and durability. These qualities make glass ideal for high-performance miniaturized devices, fueling its rising use in wearables, automotive electronics, and advanced communication systems, thereby boosting demand for glass-based SiP solutions.

By End-Use

In 2023, smartphones dominated the System in Package (SiP) Die market with a 46.3% share, driven by the ongoing demand for smaller, faster, and high-power devices. This growth is closely tied to SoC designs that integrate processors, sensors, and memory into compact, efficient packages, essential for modern smartphones featuring advanced 5G and AI capabilities.

From 2024 to 2032, the wearables segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, fueled by rising adoption of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and health-monitoring devices. SiP technology’s low power, compact, and multifunctional nature makes it ideal for the expanding wearables market.

North America Leads SiP Die Market While Asia-Pacific Drives Rapid Future Growth

In 2023, North America led the System in Package (SiP) Die market with a 34.7% share, driven by strong consumer electronics, automotive, and IoT sectors and the presence of major semiconductor companies like Intel, Qualcomm, and Apple, which leverage advanced SiP designs in products such as the iPhone and Apple Watch; meanwhile, from 2024 to 2032,

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR, fueled by rapid growth in consumer electronics, automotive, and IoT applications across China, Japan, and South Korea, with key players like Samsung and Huawei advancing SiP integration in smartphones, wearables, and the expanding electric vehicle and autonomous driving markets.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, ASE is expanding its Kaohsiung facilities with the new K28 plant, set for completion in late 2026, to enhance advanced packaging and testing capabilities focused on high-performance AI chips, building on the success of its existing K27 plant and supporting key industries like automotive, medical, IoT, and high-speed computing.

In June 2024, Intel Foundry partners with leading EDA companies to provide reference flows for its EMIB advanced packaging technology, accelerating AI system development by enabling seamless multi-die chip design and manufacturing. This collaboration enhances Intel’s ecosystem, helping customers innovate complex AI architectures with integrated CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs.

