Clear Street Launches Outsourced Trading with Senior Hire from UBS

New offering enables clients to optimize their trading function, leveraging Clear Street’s proprietary technology & experienced team

Clear Street continues rapid roll out, anticipates Outsourced Trading Desk expansion in the coming weeks

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street , (“Clear Street”, “the Company”) a cloud-native financial technology firm on a mission to modernize the brokerage ecosystem, today announced the launch of its outsourced trading platform, a fully integrated execution and support offering designed to meet the evolving needs of asset managers, hedge funds and family offices. Morgan Ralph joins the firm as Head of Outsourced Trading to lead the new initiative. Ralph has deep expertise in trading solutions and joins Clear Street from UBS, where he led business development and platform management for the outsourced trading business. Clear Street’s outsourced trading team will operate from 4 World Trade Center in New York City, in new office space acquired for the effort and illustrative of the firm’s rapid build out of new products and services.

Andy Volz, Chief Commercial Officer said, “Morgan’s experience launching and growing outsourced trading businesses at some of the world’s top financial institutions aligns perfectly with Clear Street’s vision to deliver a flexible, scalable solution for today’s institutional investors. Outsourced trading is a direct response to our clients' needs, allowing the flexibility to scale up, or down, as business ebbs and flows, a common occurrence for small and emerging managers. By pairing this offering with our proprietary technology, delivered via Clear Street Studio, we can help our clients more confidently navigate markets.”

Clear Street's independent outsourced trading solution is designed to help fund managers—ranging from emerging startups to established institutions—scale operations efficiently while reducing costs. Available across the full spectrum of on-demand to full outsourcing of trading operations, outsourced trading clients gain access to a global broker network, seasoned trading professionals and Clear Street Studio (“Studio”), the firm’s proprietary cloud-based platform that serves as an all-in-one portfolio management system. Through Studio, clients can access real-time trading, risk, and portfolio management tools, enabling seamless collaboration between portfolio managers and traders.

Ralph commented, “I am beyond thrilled to join Clear Street and to work alongside the excellent team here to bring forward the premier outsourced trading platform on the market. The blend of world-class proprietary technology and an incredibly experienced team of professionals gives us a distinct edge, and our clients will benefit significantly from the unique set of resources this firm can offer. We also have imminent plans to grow, with several exciting hires soon to be announced.”

Ralph, a CFA Charterholder, brings nearly two decades of trading and platform development experience to this role. Prior to joining Clear Street, he led business development and platform management for the outsourced trading business at UBS, overseeing strategic growth, daily operations and client relationships across the Americas. Previously, he helped launch the outsourced trading offering at State Street Global Markets, serving as Head of Business Development for the Americas. Earlier in his career, Ralph held roles in equity sales and trading at Brown Brothers Harriman and in equity capital markets at Lehman Brothers. He holds a B.A. in Economics from New York University.

The team behind the offering brings a unique blend of strategic leadership and hands-on expertise, having built and led outsourced trading businesses at firms including UBS, Wells Fargo and State Street Global Markets. With deep execution experience across asset classes, they are focused on delivering high-touch service and operational excellence through scalable, flexible trading solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of fund managers.

To learn more about Clear Street’s outsourced trading services, please visit https://www.clearstreet.io/pages/outsourced-trading .

About Clear Street:

Clear Street is modernizing the brokerage ecosystem with financial technology and services that empower market participants with real-time data and best-in-class products, tools and teams, to navigate capital markets around the world. Complemented by white-glove service, Clear Street's cloud-native, proprietary product suite delivers financing, derivatives, execution and more to power client success, adding efficiency to the market and enabling clients to minimize risk, redundancy and cost. Clear Street’s goal is to create a single platform for every asset class, in every country and in any currency. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io .

Contact: