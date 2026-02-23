Clear Street Announces Voluntary SEC Deregistration

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street Group Inc. (“Clear Street” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CLRS) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) determined to voluntarily deregister its Class A common stock in order to terminate and suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Board made the decision to pursue deregistration of the Company’s Class A common stock upon its determination to postpone the Company’s initial public offering in light of current market conditions.

The Company filed a registration statement withdrawal request on February 19, 2026 requesting withdrawal of its registration statement on Form S-1 and intends to file a Form 25 (Notification of Removal from Listing) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on or about March 2, 2026. Following approval of the Company’s withdrawal request, the Company intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC to indefinitely suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About Clear Street:

Clear Street’s mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools, and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the expecting timing of the Company's delisting and deregistration of the Company’s Class A common stock. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those, express or implied, in these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

