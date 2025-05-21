Food Lion Removes Bulk Slicing Cucumbers due to National Recall

SALISBURY, N.C., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is notifying customers of a national recall on bulk slicing cucumbers initiated by Bedner Growers, Inc. The recall affects only the cucumbers listed below along with varieties of select in-store prepared products using the cucumbers, such as sushi and vegetable platters.

All affected products were sold between April 29, 2025, and May 20, 2025, at select Food Lion stores. See store list here.

Bulk Slicing Cucumbers PLU 4062



Customers who purchased the affected products should not consume them but instead discard them and disinfect surfaces that came in contact with the cucumbers. They may return the affected product to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”

