Statement from the Texas Hemp Business Council on Passage of SB 3

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “We are deeply disappointed by the Texas House’s passage of SB 3, a bill that dismantles the legal hemp industry and ignores the voices of small businesses, farmers, veterans and consumers across the state who rely on hemp-derived products for their livelihoods and well-being.

“Among the many speaking out against SB 3 is Dave Walden, a combat veteran of Iraq and incoming state commander of the Texas VFW representing 60,000 veterans, who said, ‘If Texas trusted us with sophisticated weapons systems worth billions of dollars to defend America's freedoms abroad, shouldn't lawmakers trust us to make responsible choices about our own healthcare at home? ‘Veterans deserve the freedom to choose what supports our health and well-being.’

“Despite overwhelming testimony and clear data demonstrating the safety and economic value of federally legal hemp-derived cannabinoids, lawmakers have chosen a path that eliminates an entire sector of our economy, one that generates $4.3 billion in retail sales, 53,300 jobs and $268 million in tax revenue.

“Texas already has strong hemp regulations under HB 1325. Sensible amendments, such as restricting sales to those 21 and older, requiring child-resistant packaging and establishing setbacks from schools, would further strengthen these safeguards.

“We urge Governor Abbott to reject SB 3 and protect the tens of thousands of hardworking Texans, including veterans like Dave Walden, who rely on hemp-derived cannabinoids for their wellness. The hemp industry will continue to fight for smart, sensible policies that preserve public health, foster economic growth and preserve the freedom of choice for Texas consumers.”

