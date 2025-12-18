Texas Hemp Business Council Applauds President Trump’s Executive Order on Marijuana Rescheduling and Hemp Access

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Hemp Business Council (THBC) issued the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order directing the expedited rescheduling of marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act and urging Congress to ensure patient access to full-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD products:

“The Texas Hemp Business Council supports decisive action toward a rational, science-based cannabis policy. We commend President Trump for urging Congress to safeguard access to full-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD, an important step highlighted in the White House fact sheet, which notes that ‘hemp-derived cannabinoid products, primarily containing CBD, are not controlled substances under the CSA but currently lack a clear FDA regulatory pathway, limiting product consistency and consumer protections.’

“Hemp-derived cannabinoid products have been safely used by millions of American adults, including U.S. veterans, since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. That law unlocked research, product innovation and real-world consumer use that policymakers should be strengthening, not tearing down.

“Yet Congress has moved in the opposite direction. The recent passage of H.R. 5371, championed by Senator McConnell and congressional leadership, inserts sweeping hemp restrictions that will dismantle the $28 billion U.S. hemp economy.

“By redefining hemp and imposing an unprecedented 0.4 milligram total THC cap per container, Congress has effectively banned most federally legal hemp-derived products. These provisions endanger farmers and small businesses, while driving consumers and veterans toward unregulated and unsafe markets.

“This moment highlights the growing disconnect between the American public and a Congress that continues to mishandle hemp policy. Congress must follow the president’s lead and protect full-spectrum CBD, while ensuring a science-based regulatory framework that prioritizes safety without destroying a legitimate American industry.”

