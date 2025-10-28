Texas Hemp Business Council President Cynthia Cabrera to Speak at MJBizCon 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Hemp Business Council (THBC) today announced that its president, Cynthia Cabrera, will speak at MJBizCon 2025, the world’s largest and most influential cannabis business conference and expo, taking place December 3-6, 2025, in Las Vegas. She will appear during the Texas State Takeover session hosted by Grow House Media and the Texas Growers Podcast on Wednesday, December 3, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Hub (Central Hall).

Cabrera is a nationally recognized hemp industry leader and policy advocate who has played a pivotal role in shaping Texas’ hemp landscape. Under her leadership, the Texas Hemp Business Council and its industry partners have been instrumental in fending off proposed hemp product bans during the recent 89th Texas Legislature and two subsequent special legislative sessions. The organization continues to work collaboratively with state agencies and legislators on the current rulemaking process to promote consumer safety, regulatory clarity and business sustainability.

“We’ve been fighting from day one to protect Texas’ legal hemp industry and the people it serves,” said Cabrera. “Texas already has some of the strictest hemp laws in the nation under HB 1325, laws that safeguard consumers, set THC limits and require full-panel testing, among other criteria. Unfortunately, a few powerful politicians tried to put their own interests ahead of Texans by pushing for an outright ban. Thanks to Governor Abbott’s leadership and Executive Order GA 56, hemp remains legal in Texas. But the fight isn’t over. We’re now working with state agencies to ensure any new rules are implemented fairly and responsibly, without punishing the operators who follow the law.”

Cabrera also serves as chief strategy officer of Hometown Hero, a veteran-supporting cannabusiness based in Austin, where she leads multi-state advocacy and compliance efforts at the federal level. She also serves as chair of the Cannabinoids Council of the Hemp Industries Association and sits on the boards of the Hemp Association of Louisiana and the Tennessee Growers Coalition.

About MJBizCon’s State Takeovers

MJBizCon’s State Takeover sessions bring together regional leaders and advocates to highlight cannabis market developments, legislation and opportunities. The 2025 event will feature over 20,000 industry professionals, offering attendees the chance to network, learn and expand their footprint across state and international markets. More information about the conference and state takeovers can be found by visiting https://mjbizconference.com/.

About the Texas Hemp Business Council

The Texas Hemp Business Council is an industry organization dedicated to promoting the hemp-based cannabinoid industry in Texas, while advocating for consumer safety, education and stakeholder engagement. More information is available at http://www.texashempbusinesscouncil.com .

Media Contacts:

