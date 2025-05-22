FUJIFILM Announces X half Digital Camera; Half Size Camera, Double the Fun, First look YouTube Video X half Camera, Preorder and More Info at B&H

Photography News: Invoking the half-frame concept of the film world, FUJIFILM's new X half camera melds the immersive experience of analog with the ease and sharing of digital.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is excited to share FUJIFILM’s latest digital innovation, the X half digital camera, a swing to the small-sensor end of the imaging spectrum hot on the heels of GFX100RF, their genre-bending compact medium format camera. Riffing on the film world’s half-frame concept to meld the ease of digital shooting with the pleasure, presence, and texture of shooting film, the camera features a new 1”, vertically-oriented 18MP sensor and a fixed FUJINON Aspherical 10.8mm f/2.8 lens produce 3:4 stills and video. A host of film-reminiscent features—like a Frame Advance Lever, Film Camera mode, 2-in-1 mode, FUJIFILM’s celebrated film simulations, and integration with INSTAX printers—recreates the analog experience with a 21st century edge.

FUJIFILM X half Digital Camera (Charcoal Silver)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1896522-REG/fujifilm_16954112_x_half_digital_camera.html

Key Features

18MP 1" Vertical 3:4 CMOS Sensor

FUJINON 10.8mm f/2.8 Lens (32mm Equiv.)

Rear Vertical LCD & Sub LCD Screens

Optical Window Viewfinder

Film Camera Mode & 2-in-1 Mode

13 Film Simulation Modes and 26 Filters

Frame Advance Lever & Exposure Comp Dial

1080 x 1440 Vertical Video Recording

X half App for Image Development



The 1”, 18MP vertically oriented sensor mimics the half-frame cameras of yesteryear, which exposed half the film frame to double the total picture count of a roll of film. In addition to invoking a nostalgic, fun-friendly shooting style, the new sensor affords the camera’s pocketable build. Included is a simple, no-frills optical viewfinder, a vertical rear LCD touchscreen, a slim, pill-shaped LCD displaying the chose Film Simulation, and the Frame Advance Lever which gives the feel of winding film on a film camera, all with the same design philosophy that’s distinguished FUJIFILM’s X-series cameras.

The fixed FUJINON Aspherical 10.8mm f/2.8 lens offers a 32mm equivalent focal length whose wide field of view suits most everyday subjects and can work in both manual and auto modes.

FUJIFILM X half Digital Camera (Black)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1896520-REG/fujifilm_16954071_x_half_digital_camera.html

Unique to X half is the new Film Camera mode, FUJIFILM’s gambit to integrate the immersive experience of shooting film into the modern digital workflow. Choose the film simulation, the length of the “roll,” and the desired exposure setting—and the camera locks into that configuration (with a few built-in escape hatches) until the “roll” is complete and it’s time to “develop” the images with the new X half app or via computer. Pulling the Frame Advance Lever “advances” the roll and sets up the next shot. Image composition is only available through the viewfinder, and the vertical rear LCD only displays battery, date, and remaining frames information.

The 2-in-1 mode is also new and exclusive to the X half camera, again building on the half-frame concept to produce a digital-era tableau. The mode allows the automatic combination of two sequential still images, videos, or a still and a video in the 3:4 aspect ratio to create a diptych in a single, shareable file.

The X-half incorporates 13 of FUJIFILM’s distinct Film Simulations, including the ultra-vibrant Velvia, the nostalgic Classic Chrome, and the artistic black-and-white Acros. A grain setting allows for the inclusion and adjustment of the apparent graininess of each film type. Additionally, there are 26 filters inspired by the distinct traits of film, including Light Leak, Halation, Expired Film, and Double Exposure.

While primarily a stills-oriented camera, the X half does shoot vertical video at 1080 x 1440 at 24 fps with dedicated slow-motion settings up to 200%.

Built for sharing, the X half wirelessly connects to an optional INSTAX printer to immediately print and share images. The dedicated X half app also makes it easy to digitally share photos or videos and can also be used to develop images made in the Film Camera mode.

With summer on the horizon, the X half is poised to be a stylish and fun option for creating and sharing memories. FUJIFILM is releasing the camera in three colorways: all-black, charcoal silver, and silver.

Learn More about FUJIFILM X half camera at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/half-the-size-double-the-fun-fujifilms-x-half-digital-camera

First look YouTube Video X half Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1892080-REG/fujifilm_half_the_size_twice.html

