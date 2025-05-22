IDEX shares as board remuneration; Primary insider disclosure – 22 May 2025

The annual general meeting of IDEX Biometrics ASA on 21 May 2025 resolved that the board members could elect to receive all or part of the board remuneration in the form of shares in IDEX; that the number of shares shall correspond to a value of 133 per cent of the NOK amount of board remuneration taken in shares; that the board member must pay a subscription price per share equal to the par value of the share, being NOK 0.01.

One board member took part of the board remuneration in shares, and 5,412,932 new shares will be issued when the share capital has been paid in.

Following the issue of the new shares to the board member, the company’s share capital will be NOK 38,370,439.31 divided into 3,837,043,931 registered shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.01.

Primary insider disclosure

Board member Annika Olsson will acquire 5,412,932 shares against payment of NOK 0.01 per share, instead of NOK 265,600 of the board remuneration.

About this notice

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 22 May 2025 at 09:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‑8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5‑12 of the STA.