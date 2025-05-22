XRP News: Top XRP Holders Join Remittix As PayFi May Change How The World Moves Money

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With fresh regulatory clarity and the launch of XRP futures ETFs, the stage is set for a new era of institutional adoption. XRP whales are now looking to diversify into similar projects promising to transform cross-border payments, and they’ve landed on Remittix .

This rising PayFi project has already secured over $15.1 million in presale funding ahead of a launch this year. There’s still time to be an early investor; here’s what to know.

Things are looking up for XRP

XRP is proving hard to ignore in 2025. After years of legal uncertainty, Ripple now has the clarity it needs. The SEC dropped its case earlier this year, propelling XRP’s price to a multi-year high of $3.31 and just below an all-time high of $3.40, now at around $2.35 .

Source: CoinGecko

This XRP news has opened the door for big institutional growth, backed by upgrades to the XRP Ledger. It’s being fine-tuned for the real world, with Ethereum compatibility, custom smart contract extensions and even tokenized bonds through something called Multi-Purpose Tokens .

That’s all alongside some of the most bullish XRP news this year: the launch of XRP futures ETFs through CME Group. That puts it alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as one of the only tokens with a US-based futures contract and paves the way for a spot XRP ETF this year.

It’s clear the tides of global money movement are shifting in Ripple’s favor and boosting XRP’s price. Big XRP holders are now diving into projects that align with the same mission faster, cheaper, compliant payments built for the world stage and Remittix is emerging as a top choice.

Remittix is the PayFi pioneer

Remittix is designed for the growing world of PayFi, where crypto meets everyday finance. It lets people convert over 40 different cryptocurrencies into fiat, then send that money straight to any global bank account. That’s all with a flat charge and near-instant settlement.

The recipient doesn’t even need to know it started as a crypto payment. They just see the money land in their account like a normal transfer. That simplicity is part of what’s driving attention from XRP whales and investors looking for practical use cases in crypto.

For businesses, Remittix opens even more doors. Through the Remittix Pay API, companies can accept crypto payments and settle them in fiat direct to their chosen bank account. There’s also a merchant account option that supports over 30 fiat currencies and 50+ crypto pairs in a neat, purpose-built dashboard.

Behind it all is a supply-capped token (RMX) running on Ethereum, with 1.5 billion tokens total, half of which have gone to the presale. So far, over two-thirds have sold out with $15+ million raised, backed by a Solid Proof audit and a $250k Gleam competition .

Remittix is already competing with names like Wise, Stripe and Coinbase, but it's offering something they don’t: direct crypto-to-bank transfers. There’s a $194 trillion cross-border payments market to target and Remittix is aiming to carve out a serious share of it.

XRP holders see bright things for Remittix

Positive XRP news just keeps on coming and that provides a perfect foundation for Remittix’s bull run to continue. With direct crypto-to-bank transfers, fiat settlement and full business integration, Remittix is building real utility into the PayFi movement. Major XRP holders are already diversifying into Remittix and presale tokens won’t stick around forever. Secure a share of the upside before the presale ends.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

Media details:

Company: Remittix

Website: https://remittix.io/

Contact Person: Bowen Higgins

Email Id: B_Higgins@remittix.io

Address:22 Washington Square N, New York, NY 10011, USA

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40e56379-f0e6-42cf-b4d3-010eca00f8d8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a522a2ca-756e-4be2-9c9f-e0eca70e9a5a