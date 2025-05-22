Puerto Rico and Glass Launch ‘Mercadito’, Latin America’s First Government E-Commerce Platform

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government of Puerto Rico, in collaboration with Silicon Valley government technology company Glass, has launched “Mercadito”, an innovative platform that modernizes public sector purchasing. Built as the first e-commerce procurement system of its kind in Latin America, Mercadito was officially unveiled today and is set to transform how Puerto Rico’s government agencies buy goods and services by introducing a streamlined, transparent digital experience.

Mercadito integrates Glass’ signature G-Commerce technology into Puerto Rico’s procurement infrastructure, enabling a shopping experience for government buyers that mirrors the convenience of e-commerce sites, with the compliance of Federal procurement platforms. The platform consolidates all government-wide procurement contracts into a single online catalog, offering public officials instant access to over 25,000 products and services ranging from office supplies and IT equipment to medical supplies and catering. All products and services are available under competitively awarded and pre-negotiated terms and pricing, allowing Puerto Rico agencies to simplify the addition and execution of contracts with their suppliers.

“Since I was a kid, I dreamed of creating technology that could transform people’s lives. This project represents exactly that. And there’s no greater satisfaction than making a positive impact on my people, in my country — through technology, with a user experience crafted down to the last detail, as it should be. I’m convinced this tool will mark a turning point in Puerto Rico’s development and that it’s only the beginning of a revolution in how the public sector does procurement", said James Olmeda Rivera, CIO, General Services Administration of the Government of Puerto Rico (ASG).

Government officials expect that the new platform will dramatically improve efficiency and oversight in the public purchasing process. Through Mercadito, procurement officers can quickly search for items using filters like category, price, or keyword, and compare options from multiple vetted suppliers side by side. Each listing shows the contracted price, vendor details, and product specifications, and may include reviews or ratings from other government buyers. When ready to buy, officials can place orders directly through an integrated shopping cart and checkout system with electronic approvals, replacing old requisition forms.

The platform includes a live chat tool that allows government buyers to communicate with technical support in real time, and its built-in analytics provide government leaders with data on purchasing trends, vendor performance, and savings opportunities across categories.

The launch of Mercadito is a joint achievement for Puerto Rico’s General Services Administration (Administración de Servicios Generales, ASG) and Glass, reflecting a growing trend of digital transformation in public administration.

Glass, which has helped over 120 government agencies transform their procurement processes, reports that its technologies have facilitated more than $6 million in public purchases. The San Francisco-based startup, backed by investors like Google and featured in Bloomberg, Forbes and Crunchbase, specializes in government solutions that bridge public procurement and modern e-commerce technology and advanced payment processing. For Puerto Rico, adopting Mercadito is part of a broader initiative to modernize services, increase competition in contracting, and support local businesses by lowering barriers to entry.

“We are honored to partner with the Government of Puerto Rico to launch Mercadito, the first government e-commerce platform of its kind in Latin America”, said Paola Santana, CEO of Glass. “By embedding our pioneering G-Commerce technology directly into Puerto Rico’s procurement system, we’re closing the gap between complex contract compliance and seamless execution for everyday buyers. With an intuitive e-commerce experience, Mercadito empowers public agencies to buy smarter, faster, and more transparently—setting a new benchmark for how governments can modernize procurement and better serve their agencies, suppliers and the people”.

Mercadito’s debut took place at the Puerto Rico Compra 2025 conference, where hundreds of procurement officials and suppliers gathered to explore improvements in public contracting. As the first government e-commerce platform in Latin America, Mercadito positions Puerto Rico at the forefront of innovation in the region’s public sector. Analysts predict that the platform’s success could serve as a model for other Latin American governments looking to transform and improve their procurement systems.

About Glass

Glass is a Silicon Valley-based government technology company specialized in procurement software solutions for the public sector. To date, Glass has worked with over 120 government agencies, with a market footprint exceeding $6 million in procurement transactions. The company’s investors include Google, and its innovative approach has been featured by Bloomberg, Crunchbase, and other media outlets. Glass’ mission is to drive a new era of efficient, inclusive, and data-driven government procurement through technology. Learn more about Glass and G-Commerce at www.gcommerce.glass.

