Applied Materials to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that members of management will participate in fireside chats at upcoming investor conferences.

Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, will participate at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 29 beginning at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET.

Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate at the BofA Securities Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 4 beginning at 10:40 a.m. PT / 1:40 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of each session will be available on the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com with a replay available the same day.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Liz Morali (financial community) 408.986.7977