Launch of Long-Term Incentive Plan for executive management and key employees

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 28/2025 – MAY 22, 2025





Royal Unibrew A/S launches a new share-based Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) for executive management and selected key employees for 2025. The plan is designed to align the interests of Royal Unibrew’s employees and shareholders and to retain employees. The new LTIP for 2025 has been approved by the Board of Directors.

The LTIP is based on Performance Share Units (PSU) granted to each key employee. The PSUs are granted in 2025 for vesting on the date the Board of Directors approves and makes public the annual report for 2027. A PSU may vest into one Royal Unibrew A/S share according to the company’s performance over the period 2025 to 2027 and the terms of the LTIP.

The total number of shares allocated by the company under the LTIP is up to 105,000 shares, of which 40,006 pertain to members of the executive management.

The allocation of shares is based on the average closing price for Royal Unibrew A/S’ shares on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen during the first five trading days following the release of the annual report for 2024, which is DKK 549.30 per share (nominal value of DKK 2,00).

The KPIs used in the program are a) average organic EBIT growth over the years 2025 to 2027; b) ROIC for calendar year 2027; c) Lost Time Incidents reduction by 2027 compared to 2024; and d) CO2/HL for scope 1, 2 and 3 reduction by 2027 compared to 2024.

Each KPI is defined by a maximum and a minimum threshold. If the performance is below the minimum threshold, no PSUs will vest. Performance between the minimum and maximum thresholds will be calculated linearly. No additional PSUs are awarded if the KPI exceeds the maximum threshold.

Assuming all KPIs meet their targets, the maximum value at grant is around DKK 58 million, whereas the theoretical market value of the LTIP at the time of grant is around DKK 39 million. These values are based on the average closing share price the five first trading days after publication of the annual report.

For further information on this Announcement:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Attachment