KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Board Change

BEIJING, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that Ms. Hongyu Liu has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company and a member of the nomination committee.

Ms. Hongyu Liu, aged 52, is a financial expert with over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Ms. Liu currently serves as a managing director at Intermediate Capital Asia Pacific Limited, where she started her role in 2016. She previously served as a principal at TPG Capital, and held the position of vice president at Lazard China Limited. Her earlier career also includes over seven years at JP Morgan Chase, where she held various roles in the United States and Hong Kong, with her last position being a vice president.

Ms. Liu earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance from Renmin University of China, a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from The Fletcher School of Tufts University, and an MBA from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. She also serves on the International Board of Advisors at Tufts University. Ms. Liu is a Chartered Financial Analyst and is licensed under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the “SFO”) as a representative to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities.

The Company would like to welcome Ms. Liu to the board. The Company believes that her expertise and experience will be a valuable asset to the Company’s development.

