Stansberry Asset Management Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q1 2025

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stansberry Asset Management (“SAM”) has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q1 2025. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.

"Q1 2025 presented a fascinating market narrative marked by significant rotation and global shifts. Success demanded adaptability, deep market understanding, and strategic positioning," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns managers demonstrated exceptional skill in navigating these complex dynamics, where value sectors outperformed growth, international markets showed strength, and policy shifts created both challenges and opportunities. Their expertise in reading and responding to these evolving market conditions continues to showcase the enduring value of active management in separately managed accounts."

SAM’s recognition highlights the strength of two flagship strategies—Gold and Income—which posted standout performance and offered clients differentiated results in a highly dynamic market.

“Our Gold and Income strategies stood out in Q1 not only for their positive performance but also for how they navigated volatility with purpose,” said Austin Root, Chief Investment Officer at SAM. “Gold offered a meaningful hedge amid rising macroeconomic uncertainty, while our Income strategy delivered yield without sacrificing downside protection. This recognition from Zephyr underscores the value of our active, research-driven approach.”

Through PSN’s proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories across more than 75 universes, based on consistent performance over time.

SAM’s Gold strategy earned a PSN Top Guns Q1 and 1-Year award, meaning it ranked in the top ten returns of the US Equity Universe, comprised of 2,658 other strategies. For Q1 2025, the strategy ranked #1, and for the 1-Year period ending 3/31/2025, it ranked #2 within the universe.

The Gold strategy is designed for investors seeking to increase their exposure to precious metals—primarily gold—as a hedge against inflation, currency risk, and market turmoil. It employs a four-pronged approach to generate income and grow capital while maintaining gold’s core role as a long-term store of value. In today’s environment of rising volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty, gold remains an essential allocation in diversified portfolios.

SAM’s Income strategy earned a PSN Top Guns Q1 award, ranking #2 in the US Balanced Universe among 300 other strategies.

The Income strategy is built to deliver reliable yield while participating in upside markets and offering protection during drawdowns. Actively managed and forward-looking, it searches for yield across traditional and non-traditional sources, favoring companies with strong shareholder-return policies including dividends, buybacks, and special distributions. Its flexible structure allows it to adapt to evolving market conditions while remaining anchored in risk-conscious income generation.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/.

To Learn more about SAM’s Gold and Income Strategies you can visit:

Gold Strategy: https://www.stansberryam.com/gold/

Income Strategy: https://www.stansberryam.com/income/

About Stansberry Asset Management (SAM)

Stansberry Asset Management is a registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Westlake, Texas, with offices in New York, NY, Clifton Park, NY and San Mateo, CA with clients across the country. SAM marries informed, active, sophisticated investment management with holistic financial and wealth planning, all with a focus on helping clients build and preserve their legacy. SAM’s approach is rooted in rigorous analysis, strategic insight, and a commitment to client-centric service. For more information, please visit www.stansberryam.com.

About PSN

For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr’s PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. PSN Outlook for 2025 provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view it online here.

Visit PSN online to learn more.

