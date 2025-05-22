Thrive Ranked #10 in Boston Business Journal’s 2025 Fast 50

BOSTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and traditional managed service provider (MSP) services, announced today that it was ranked #10 in the Boston Business Journal’s 2025 Fast 50. This marks the fifth consecutive year Thrive has been named as one of the fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts, and the second year in a row it has placed in the top 10.

Thrive works with leading organizations to ensure their digital transformations are secure, cost-effective, and future-ready. By offering a variety of services and solutions that address today’s most critical cybersecurity and technology gaps, Thrive gives businesses customized services to meet their unique business needs and allows them to focus on what they do best. This approach has led to continued growth for Thrive. The company has completed 17 acquisitions in the last 5 years and now employs over 1,450 people across the U.S., UK, Canada, and APAC regions.

“By offering world-class service coupled with NextGen solutions to solve some of the most prominent challenges organizations are facing, Thrive has found a winning formula that has allowed us to continue to grow, expand our national and international footprint, innovate, and hire the best talent,” said Bill McLaughlin, Thrive’s CEO. “Thrive’s remarkable growth is the direct result of the hard work of our employees in the Boston region and beyond. This team has propelled us to reach new heights – and we’re not done yet.”

The BBJ Fast 50 ranks companies based on revenue growth from 2021 to 2024, recognizing businesses that have demonstrated strong leadership, innovation, and resilience in a dynamic economic landscape. The final list was revealed at an awards ceremony on May 13, celebrating the companies helping to drive Boston’s economic momentum.

About Thrive

Thrive delivers global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, Cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements. Thrive’s NextGen platform enables customers to increase business efficiencies through standardization, scalability, and automation, delivering oversized technology returns on investment (ROI). They accomplish this with advisory services, vCISO, vCIO, consulting, project implementation, solution architects, and a best-in-class subscription-based technology platform. Thrive delivers exceptional high-touch service through its POD approach of subject matter experts and global 24x7x365 SOC, NOC, and centralized services teams. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

