Vimeo to Present at Upcoming Jefferies and TD Cowen Conferences

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: VMEO) – Vimeo, one of the largest and most trusted private video networks in the world, today announced that Gillian Munson , Vimeo’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following financial conferences:

A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Vimeo Investor Relations website, https://vimeo.com/investors , for 90 days following the conferences.

About Vimeo:

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .