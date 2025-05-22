BeyondTrust Recognized as an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Secrets Management

BeyondTrust’s forward-looking approach to securing human and non-human identities earns high marks from analyst firm

Report highlights BeyondTrust’s scalability, native integrations, and developer-friendly approach to secure machine and application secrets

ATLANTA, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global identity security leader protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced it has been named an Overall Leader in the 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Enterprise Secrets Management. The report evaluated 16 vendors in the evolving secrets management space, highlighting BeyondTrust’s capabilities, strategic vision, and commitment to securing non-human identities at enterprise scale.

This position underscores the company’s industry leadership and proven ability to help customers address the complex challenges of managing identities, access rights, and permissions in cloud and multicloud environments. As organizations increasingly adopt cloud services and embrace digital transformation initiatives, robust solutions to manage and secure cloud entitlements have become paramount, according to the report.

The report also reinforces how the company is advancing secrets management beyond conventional vaulting. BeyondTrust’s Password Safe delivers comprehensive, policy-based control and visibility over application credentials, API keys, certificates, and other machine secrets. Its native integrations with platforms like GitHub Actions, Kubernetes, Terraform, and Ansible streamline secret injection and lifecycle management, enabling seamless, developer-friendly operations without sacrificing security.

“BeyondTrust’s solutions are particularly suited for enterprises demanding rigorous control over privileged and non-privileged accounts across complex environments,” said Martin Kuppinger, Founder and Principal Analyst at KuppingerCole. “Given its strategic enhancements and comprehensive roadmap, BeyondTrust remains a strong choice for enterprises seeking advanced identity management solutions.”

As enterprises embrace AI-driven automation and distributed workloads, the identity landscape is increasingly populated by Agentic AI entities—software agents that independently initiate decisions, processes, and data interactions. BeyondTrust is proactively addressing this shift with capabilities that enforce identity lifecycle controls, ensure least privilege, and monitor for abnormal behaviors across all identities—human and non-human.

“Secrets management has to evolve with the reality of the modern threat landscape,” said Sam Elliott, Senior Vice President of Product Management at BeyondTrust. “That means securing not just traditional users and service accounts, but also non-human and autonomous AI identities. Our solutions are built to give security teams centralized visibility and control across every identity and environment, while empowering developers and operations teams to build and scale securely.”

BeyondTrust’s secrets management capabilities are a core part of the BeyondTrust Pathfinder Platform, which also includes Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Cloud Identity Management, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM), and the recently launched Identity Security Risk Assessment. This free assessment helps organizations identify hidden Paths to Privilege across their identity infrastructure, surfacing vulnerable configurations and delivering actionable recommendations.

For a complimentary copy of the KuppingerCole Analysts 2025 Leadership Compass for Enterprise Secrets Management, please visit the website here.

