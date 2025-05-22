GL Demonstrates Air Traffic Communications Testing Solutions at Airspace World 2025

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for telecom networks, showcased its advanced Air Traffic Management (ATM) communications testing tools at Airspace World 2025, held May 13–15 in Lisbon, Portugal. The company highlighted its comprehensive suite of VoIP-based emulation and monitoring solutions, including ED-137 and ED-138 compliance tools, as well as end-to-end voice quality analysis. GL’s focus remained on enhancing the safety and reliability of ground-to-ground and air-to-ground communications, aligned with EUROCAE standards.

At Airspace World 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal, GL Communications showcased its comprehensive Air Traffic Testing solutions to a global audience of Air Navigation Service Providers, equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications, says, “GL’s test platforms deliver end-to-end validation for next-generation air traffic communications, with a strong focus on safety, reliability, and performance. Trusted by aviation leaders worldwide, GL’s automated and user-friendly tools support seamless testing across air-to-ground and ground-to-ground links.”

At Stand #H1110, GL experts demonstrated the latest advancements in:

ED-137 Radio, Telephone, and Recorder Emulators – For verifying compliance across critical ATM communication interfaces

ED-138 Network Performance Monitoring Tools – For assessing voice quality, latency, and packet integrity in VoIP-based air traffic networks

Attendees engaged with live demonstrations and in-depth discussions on air traffic testing strategies with GL’s technical team.

GL delivers advanced test solutions for next-gen Air Traffic networks, enabling precise emulation and load testing of CWPs, GRSs, gateways, and analog-to-IP converters. Fully compliant with EUROCAE ED-137, these tools evaluate performance, functionality, and timing for air-to-ground and ground-to-ground links. For ED-138 service quality monitoring, GL provides detailed voice metrics—MOS, jitter, latency, packet loss—and PESQ/POLQA scoring. Trusted by ANSPs and equipment manufacturers, the solutions ensure interoperability and adapt swiftly to ED-137 updates.

GL’s ED-137 and ED-138 VoIP Test Tools support development, verification, load testing, and deployment, and includes timing measurement tools for signal and voice delay analysis. GL also engages actively in industry groups and provides full IPv6 support for modern IP-based infrastructures.

GL’s Message Automation and Protocol Simulation framework enables protocol emulation across Analog, TDM, and VoIP interfaces to test VoIP-based ATM systems as per EUROCAE ED-137 standards. It supports emulation of Radio, Telephone, and Recorder interfaces for validating air-to-ground and ground-to-ground communications.

Radio Emulation Software – Emulates CWPs or Radios (ED-137 Volume 1)

MAPS™ Telephone Emulation Software – Emulates CWPs for ground calls (ED-137 Volume 2)

MAPS™ Recorder Emulation Software – Emulates interfaces at CWP, GRS, and Recorder (ED-137 Volume 4), handling bulk calls in a single instance



All tools support ED-137 B/C, IPv6, and are validated with the EUROCAE VOTER tool. Users can perform load, functional and negative testing with IP impairments like loss and delay.

GL’s PacketScan™ and NetSurveyorWeb™ provide real-time voice quality monitoring per ED-138, with metrics like MOS, jitter, and packet loss, plus centralized reporting and alerts.

For accurate delay measurement, GL offers a Timing Measurement in Air Traffic Management solution with hardware and software to timestamp, analyze, and correlate events across ATM networks. It supports both lab and field-testing environments.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of Wireless, Fiber Optic, TDM and Analog networks.

