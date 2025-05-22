Micropolis Unveils Next-Gen Robotics, Inks Emirates Steel MoU, and Welcomes UAE Ministers and Royals at Make it in the Emirates 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, unveiled a suite of advanced autonomous systems at Make it in the Emirates 2025, the country’s flagship industrial innovation event hosted at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). All systems are on live display at the Micropolis Pavilion, Booth 6-AM30.

Micropolis presented a trio of advanced robotic platforms addressing critical challenges across environmental recovery, industrial sanitation, and public safety:



The Robotic Forestry Unit, purpose-built for reforestation and ecosystem restoration in areas affected by desertification, wildfires, or climate degradation. The Box Cleaner, developed in collaboration with MCS Robotics, designed to streamline sanitation in logistics operations while minimizing human risk. The M01 Patrol Unit, developed for Dubai Police, which continues to represent a milestone in autonomous public safety operations.



The Robotic Forestry Unit is purpose-built to support reforestation and ecosystem rehabilitation in areas affected by desertification, wildfires and other forms of climate-related degradation. The system integrates multiple autonomous components into a single, deployable platform: a ground vehicle for basic plowing and soil conditioning, a drone for aerial seed dispersal over difficult terrain, and a robotic arm for precise placement of nutrients and planting materials. Designed for government and conservation agencies, the platform enables reforestation initiatives in regions that are otherwise inaccessible or economically unfeasible to reach using manual methods.





“We’re entering an era where ecological restoration can’t wait, but it also can’t rely solely on manual processes,” said Fareed AlJawhari, CEO of Micropolis Holdings. “This system allows governments and conservation groups to expand reforestation programs into areas previously considered logistically or economically out of reach. It’s a practical application of robotics in service of climate action.”

Also introduced was the Box Cleaner, developed in collaboration with MCS Robotics and engineered to streamline sanitation processes across food-grade and high-throughput industrial logistics. Built on the company’s modular M2 platform, the robot eliminates the need for human entry into confined spaces and supports several cleaning methods including dry ice blasting, high-pressure water jets with integrated cleaning agents, and AI-enabled vision systems that detect residue and verify cleaning completion. The unit features onboard tanks for chemicals and waste, allowing for fully autonomous operation as well as remote oversight when needed. The system is designed to help operators reduce cleaning downtime while ensuring food-grade compliance and reducing worker exposure to high-risk tasks.







In addition to the two new systems, Micropolis showcased its M01 Patrol Unit, developed for Dubai Police and currently deployed in multiple public safety roles throughout the city. Although not a new product, the M01 drew significant attention at the exhibition due to its real-world operational impact and high degree of autonomy. The patrol unit is equipped with 360-degree AI vision, license plate recognition, autonomous navigation, and crowd-monitoring capabilities, and is designed for use in high-density areas, restricted zones and public infrastructure settings. It can operate independently or be remotely supervised, allowing public safety agencies to increase coverage and responsiveness without adding personnel. The M01 continues to play an integral role in Dubai’s smart city and security infrastructure and stands as a mature example of autonomous robotics in civic deployment.







During the event, Micropolis signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates Steel (EMSTEEL), a leading UAE-based steel and construction materials manufacturer. The agreement marks the beginning of a collaboration aimed at integrating robotic mobility solutions into EMSTEEL’s industrial operations. The partnership reflects both companies’ shared commitment to innovation, sustainability and localized technology development, and is expected to explore how autonomous ground vehicles and robotics can enhance safety, efficiency and environmental performance across EMSTEEL’s facilities.

Micropolis’s participation at Make it in the Emirates 2025 was prominently highlighted by official visits from the nation’s top leadership. His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and President of the Presidential Court and His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Interior visited the Micropolis pavilion, where they were briefed on the Company’s latest advancements in autonomous robotics and AI-driven systems. His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, also passed by the stand, further underscoring the event’s significance to national leadership. Their presence reflects the UAE’s highest-level commitment to fostering innovation, accelerating industrial transformation, and supporting homegrown technologies that contribute to national resilience and global competitiveness. Media coverage of the visit by His Highness Sheikh Khaled was featured by the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

Make it in the Emirates 2025, hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, brings together leading innovators, manufacturers, and policy-makers to showcase technologies shaping the next era of industrial growth.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: KCSA Strategic Communications Jessica Starman Valter Pinto, Managing Director media@elev8newmedia.com PH: (212) 896-1254 Valter@KCSA.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acaf7c56-5aef-4384-b4f8-f4ba957f25a1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8cbc29e-5282-4a35-b97d-2b4c84a0bceb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0556cf3a-1945-4975-b1dd-1f21c04ff992