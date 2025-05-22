Legend Senior Living’s Workplace Culture Earns Seventh Great Place to Work® Certification

WICHITA, Kan., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living® has earned its seventh consecutive Great Place to Work® certification, a distinction based on results from an annual, anonymous employee survey conducted by the independent research firm Great Place to Work®. The recognition reflects the company’s continued commitment to fostering a workplace culture where associates feel valued, empowered, and inspired to make a difference.

The certification evaluates more than 60 elements of the employee experience, including pride in the organization’s impact, belief in the meaningfulness of their work, and confidence in leadership. Legend Senior Living, a family-owned and operated provider, currently manages nearly 70 senior living residences across six states.

“Earning this certification is always a proud milestone for our company,” said Matt Buchanan, Co-CEO & President of Legend Senior Living. “To receive it for the seventh time is both humbling and incredibly meaningful. It reaffirms our dedication to building a culture where associates can thrive in their careers while making a real difference in the lives of seniors and their families.”

According to Great Place to Work, employees at certified companies are 15 times more likely to describe their workplace positively and are more likely to stay and grow within the organization. The certification also enhances an employer’s ability to attract high-quality talent in a competitive landscape.

About Legend Senior Living

Legend Senior Living is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates nearly 70 residences — spanning independent living, assisted living, memory care and personal care — in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place To Work is a globally recognized employer certification with over 30 years of research, benchmarking data, and employee feedback. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For®” and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries, and internationally across countries and regions.

