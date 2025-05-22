A Quiet Green Revolution of Meridianbet (Golden Matrix Group): 80 Sustainability Projects in Q1 2025 Only

VALLETTA, Malta, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental and social responsibility, Meridianbet, a key member of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), continues to implement impactful green initiatives across the markets where it operates.

In 2024 alone, the company organized nearly 300 CSR initiatives, and in the first quarter of 2025, that momentum has accelerated with over 80 projects focused on health, education, community impact, responsible betting — and increasingly, environmental protection.

Fruška Gora Cleanup: Sport Meets Sustainability

Earlier this year, Meridianbet led a major environmental cleanup tied to the 32nd Fruška Gora MTB Marathon in Serbia, where the company served as the main sponsor. Combining sport, recreation, and ecological action, Meridian employees and volunteers led a large-scale effort to clean forest trails and protect one of the country's most treasured national parks.

This event — driven by both Meridian and the Meridian Foundation — illustrates the company’s belief that environmental care is not just a corporate checkbox, but a shared social responsibility.

“Today’s action isn’t just symbolic — it shows how small acts, done together, can drive real change,” said Jovan Ignjatović, Meridian Foundation representative.

https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc/status/1914726211227357469

From Local Action to Regional Inspiration

The success of the Fruška Gora initiative sparked similar efforts in other markets the country operates. One landmark example is Tanzania, where local CSR teams embraced the same environmental values. What began as a local cleanup grew into a multi-country movement, strengthening community ties and spreading ecological awareness across borders.

Epic Trail: Connecting Nature, Sports, Community - and Brand Trust

As part of almost 300 community-focused campaigns carried out in 2024, Meridianbet also organized the Epic Trail — a sports and recreation event that brought together runners, cyclists, and local communities across several markets where the company operates.

The campaign aimed to promote healthy lifestyles, social inclusion, and long-term brand trust through direct engagement on the ground. This initiative is another example of how Meridianbet builds its presence not just through numbers, but through real, measurable social impact.

https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc/status/1914341062526587168

A Broader ESG Vision

While Q1 2025 activities focused heavily on ecology, both Meridianbet and its parent company Golden Matrix Group see sustainability as a long-term global mandate. Future campaigns will target greenhouse gas reduction, biodiversity protection, waste minimization, and the promotion of innovative green technologies.

Leading the Way in Responsible Business

Through these efforts, Meridianbet is not only supporting the communities it serves — it is also positioning itself as a global role model for environmentally conscious gaming. As part of a publicly listed company, these programs form an integral part of Golden Matrix Group’s ESG strategy, aligning growth with positive global impact.

Meridianbet is part of the publicly listed Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI)

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet is a leading provider of betting and gaming technology, licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Its proprietary technology and scalable systems allow for multi-market operations with a strong omnichannel presence, including retail, online desktop, and mobile gaming. Meridianbet is a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI).

For more information, visit Meridianbet.ng or contact ir@meridianbet.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c39e7302-75f4-4811-92fe-2fa3252631b7