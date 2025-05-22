UPDATE – Command Alkon’s Batch AI Honored as a 2025 Concrete Contractor Top Products Award Winner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Contractor, the nationally recognized magazine serving concrete construction professionals, names Command Alkon’s Batch AI a 2025 Concrete Contractor Top Products award winner.

The 2025 Concrete Contractor Top Products Award represents the concrete industry’s best products gaining interest from concrete contractors and general contractors who self-perform concrete alike. The awarded products, exhibiting innovation and utility, were chosen based on submitted nominations and audience engagement on ForConstructionPros.com then hand-selected by the publication’s editorial team.

“This is my favorite time of the year for the magazine,” says Jonathan Kozlowski editor of Concrete Contractor and Rental. “This award program not only celebrates the modernization and creativity of the industry but represents how concrete work is changing year over year. As always, I’m proud to announce the winning products of Concrete Contractor’s Top Products Awards.”

Command Alkon’s Batch AI is an advanced optimization solution that brings intelligence to the batching process. Powered by machine learning algorithms, Batch AI analyzes real-time production data to dynamically improve material dosing, reduce waste, and minimize downtime. By continuously adapting to changing plant conditions, it enhances operational efficiency and ensures consistent, high-quality output across every batch.

Batch AI empowers operators to streamline workflows, ensure precise mixing, and maintain consistent quality in concrete production. By integrating seamlessly with existing workflows, Command Alkon's Batch AI transforms traditional batching processes into a smart, data-driven operation, ultimately leading to cost savings and improved productivity in the construction industry.

Additional information on award recipients can be found in the May/June issue of Concrete Contractor and at ForConstructionPros.com/Concrete.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON.

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

