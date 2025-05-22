Lake Superior Area REALTORS® partners with MLS Grid to manage real estate data feeds

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Superior Area REALTORS® has announced its adoption of MLS Grid to enhance and standardize data delivery for its members. This transition positions Lake Superior as the latest MLS to join MLS Grid, furthering the goal of creating marketplace efficiency by streamlining data transfers across real estate markets nationwide and providing standardized vendor licenses.

With over 500 MLSs operating nationwide, brokerages often face challenges in combining data from multiple markets to support websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, lockbox services, and brokerage management systems.

"We have discovered a partner in MLS Grid who shares our dedication to simplifying data management for our subscribers and the consumers who depend on them," said Brenda Barnhardt, Interim CEO. “MLS Grid will enable us to streamline the processes for data licensing, billing, distribution, and online compliance, making them faster and more efficient."

MLS Grid's leadership boasts more than 60 years of combined MLS experience. The company is run by MLS executives and developers who understand the industry and the challenges brokers and associations face in a rapidly evolving market.

"Regardless of their size, MLSs encounter similar challenges in managing data feeds and licensing. Our streamlined process significantly reduces the time and resources required by MLS staff," said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. " "We are now assisting MLSs and brokers throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota to collaborate effectively, achieve shared objectives, and implement the crucial RESO data standards."

About Lake Superior Area REALTORS®

Lake Superior Area REALTORS® was formed in 2017, because of a merger between the Duluth Area Association of REALTORS® and the Superior Area Association of REALTORS®. Lake Superior Area REALTORS® provide services to their members, including education, the multiple listing service, legislative advocacy, professional standards enforcement, and more.



About MLS Grid

Currently representing nearly 360,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, and Flexmls systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.