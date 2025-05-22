Industry Leaders to Share Revolutionary Frontline Onboarding Strategies That Cut Training Time and Boost Retention

Boca Raton, FL, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With nearly 90% of organizations prioritizing personalized onboarding as a critical business imperative, frontline workforce training has become a make-or-break factor for operational success. A groundbreaking webinar next week will reveal how one company dramatically transformed its approach to agent readiness, offering actionable insights for organizations across industries.

"Onboarding Transformed: How Arise Optimizes Frontline Learning for Performance & Retention" takes place Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET, featuring an in-depth case study of how Arise, a leading virtual customer service provider, revolutionized its onboarding process through AI-driven personalization and competency-based certification.

The webinar addresses a critical challenge facing organizations today: how to effectively onboard and train frontline employees who directly impact customer experience and business outcomes. Traditional one-size-fits-all training approaches are failing to meet the demands of today's diverse workforce and rapidly evolving business environment.

Attendees will hear directly from Sonia Brant, VP of Learning Design & Delivery at Arise, who will share how her organization partnered with Centrical to implement a structured, dynamic onboarding process that leverages:

Competency-based certification that ensures skill mastery before deployment

AI-driven personalized learning paths that adapt to individual learning styles and pace

Real-time analytics that identify skills gaps and drive continuous improvement

Simulation-based training that provides safe practice environments

The transformation resulted in dramatically reduced time-to-proficiency and significantly lower attrition rates across Arise's frontline workforce.

The webinar features three industry experts:

Sonia Brant, VP of Learning Design & Delivery, Arise

William Perico Neto, Senior Customer Success Manager, Centrical

, Senior Customer Success Manager, Centrical Claude Werder, Senior VP and Principal Analyst, Brandon Hall Group™

Together, they'll demonstrate how these innovative approaches can be adapted across various industries, including retail, banking, healthcare, and hospitality.

Participants will leave with:

Proven strategies for reducing training time while improving knowledge retention

Framework for implementing AI-driven personalization in frontline training

Real-time analytics approaches that drive continuous performance improvement

Business case insights for transforming organizational frontline onboarding

Industry-agnostic best practices that can be immediately applied

The complimentary webinar is open to HR leaders, learning and development professionals, operations managers, and executives responsible for frontline workforce performance.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Format: Live webinar with Q&A session

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_63R-t4dISZa1ZYhuJw7YEA#/registration

"Organizations can no longer afford outdated onboarding approaches that leave frontline employees unprepared and likely to leave," said Claude Werder, Senior VP and Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group™. "This webinar provides a roadmap for transformation that delivers measurable business impact through proven AI-driven strategies."

