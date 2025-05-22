ROHM Develops Compact Surface-Mount Near-Infrared LEDs Featuring Industry-Leading Radiant Intensity

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced an expanded portfolio of surface-mount near-infrared (NIR) LEDs with new compact top-view types optimized for applications such as VR/AR devices, industrial optical sensors, and human detection sensors.

The demand for advanced sensing technologies utilizing near-infrared (NIR) has grown in recent years, particularly in VR/AR equipment and biosensing devices. These technologies are used in applications such as eye tracking, iris recognition, and blood flow/oxygen saturation measurements that require high accuracy. At the same time, miniaturization, energy efficiency, and design flexibility are becoming increasingly important. In industrial equipment, near-infrared LEDs are playing a greater role with the rise of precise printer control and automation systems. In response, ROHM is expanding customer options by developing a lineup of compact packages and wavelengths that offer greater design flexibility, while contributing to higher precision and power savings by achieving high radiant intensity.

The new lineup consists of six models in three package configurations, including two ultra-compact (1.0mm x 0.6mm), ultra-thin (t=0.2mm) products as part of the PICOLEDTM series: SML-P14RW and SML-P14R3W. In addition, there are four variants in the industry-standard (1.6mm × 0.8mm) size, featuring a narrow beam circular lens package (CSL0902RT, CSL0902R3T) and flat lens design that emits light over a wide range (CSL1002RT, CSL1002R3T). Each package is available in two wavelengths, 850nm (860nm for the SML-P14RW) and 940nm, allowing customers various options for their specific application needs. The 850nm wavelength is well-suited for phototransistors and camera sensors, making it ideal for high-sensitivity applications such as eye tracking and object detection in VR/AR. At the same time, the 940nm wavelength is less affected by sunlight and does not appear red when emitting light, making it suitable for motion sensors. It is also widely used in biosensing applications like pulse oximeters to measure blood flow and oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ).

The light source incorporates an NIR element with an optimized emission layer structure utilizing proprietary technology developed through in-house manufacturing expertise. This has made it possible to achieve industry-leading radiant intensity in a compact package, which was previously considered difficult. For example, compared to a standard 1006 size product, the SML-P14RW delivers approx. 1.4 times the radiant intensity at the same current. In other words, it achieves the same radiation intensity with 30% less power consumption. This technology improves sensing accuracy and power savings for the entire system.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to provide innovative light source solutions that support next-generation sensing technologies, creating new value in the VR/AR and industrial equipment markets, while contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.

Compact NIR LED View the product lineup here: https://www.rohm.com/products/optical-sensors/infrared-light-emitting-diodes#productFamily

ROHM also offers NIR-sensitive phototransistors.

Application Examples

• VR/AR licenses (eye tracking, gesture recognition)

• Pulse oximeters (blood flow/oxygen saturation measurement)

• Industrial optical sensors (object passage detection, position detection), self-checkout systems

(bill/card

detection), mobile printers (paper detection)

• Home appliance remote controls (IR data communication), robot vacuum cleaners (floor detection)

Online Distributor Information

Availability: now

Online Distributors: DigiKey™, Mouser™ and Farnell™

Target Sales Products: SML-P14RW, SML-P14R3W, CSL0902RT, CSL0902R3T, CSL1002RT, CSL1002R3T

