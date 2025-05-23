Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV releases notice for the 2024 annual general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 24 June 2025

23 May 2025 at 07.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) today issued the notice for the 2024 annual general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 24 June 2025 at 11:00 a.m. CEST.

The annual general meeting will be held physically with no virtual option available. The practical modalities of the meeting are set out in the notice to the meeting which has been published on the Company's website ( https://www.nyrstarnv.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings ).

The full notice, including agenda, proposed resolutions and explanatory note can be found on the aforementioned Nyrstar NV website.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be

Whyte Corporate Affairs - +32 2738 0620 nyrstar@whyte.be

Attachment